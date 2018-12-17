Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (12/18/18)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Sea Scouts
When: Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Boy Scout Clubhouse, Enslen Park, 501 Stoddard Ave.
Info: Modesto Sea Scouts meet each Tuesday at the Boy Scout Clubhouse. They are currently welcoming new members between the ages of 14-21. For more information email ssstuolumne@gmail.com or visit www.ssstuolumne.org.
What: Modesto Computer Users Group Technology Workshop
When: Thursday, 6 p.m.
Where: Round Table Pizza, 3848 McHenry Ave # 145
Info: The Modesto PC Users Group Meeting will celebrate the holidays with “Jeopardy”- and “Wheel of Fortune”-style computer games on technology, prior technology presentations and holiday season songs, lyrics and traditions. The club will provide soft drink refreshments. The public is invited to attend; admission is free. For more information, contact Terence Fix at 209-524-8062 or email at fixterence@gmail.com.
What: Vigil for the homeless who have died
When: Friday, 7:15 p.m.
Where: Modesto Gospel Mission, 1400 Yosemite Blvd.
Info: The public is invited to this annual vigil. Anyone who wants to add a name to the list of those who will be remembered can send an email to khamilton@stanbhrs.org. Organizers also will accept donations of bite-sized wrapped candy, socks, scarves and hats for the bags that will be given to homeless people at the mission. Donations can be dropped off at the Wellness Recovery Center, 500 N.
What: McHenry Mansion New Docent Orientation
When: Wednesday, Jan. 16, 9:30 a.m.
Where: McHenry Mansion, 906 15th St.
Info: The McHenry Mansion will hold a new docent orientation and training. After, there will be new docent classes every Wednesday for eight weeks, beginning Wednesday, Jan. 23, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. For more information, contact Carletta Steele 209-968-1274, the McHenry Mansion Gift Shop at 209-549-0426, visit mchenrymansion.org or mail interest to Gift Shop, attn: Carletta, 924 15th St., Modesto, CA 95354.
What: Healthy Aging Association Volunteers Needed
When: Through, Friday, Jan. 24, 2019
Where: Stanislaus County Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 19
Info: Healthy Aging Association is looking for volunteers who would like to co-teach an 8-week course that meets once a week for 2 hours. Coaches are asked to commit to teaching 2 classes in their first year. If you are interested in learning more about the A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls class and attending the upcoming volunteer coaches’ training call the Healthy Aging Association at 209-525-4670 or visit www.healthyagingassociation.org.
GREATER VALLEY
What: Rotary International District Scholar Program
When: Deadline Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
Where: Online
Info: District 5220 of Rotary International is seeking candidates for its District Scholar program for students planning to do graduate work during the 2019-20 school year. District 5220 covers the area from Madera to Galt and from Tracy to Yosemite. It’s open to college seniors and graduate students who meet criteria. One successful candidate will receive a $15,000 scholarship, which is eligible for matching funds through a Global Grant from The Rotary Foundation. For more information visit https://www.rotary.org/myrotary/en/document/global-grant-scholarship-supplement. For more information, contact Jim Dugoni at 209-607-9661 or email jimdugoni@gmail.com.
SONORA
What: InFocus Photography Competition and Exhibition
When: Through Monday, Jan. 28, 2019
Where: Tuolumne County Arts Alliance, 251 Barretta St.
Info: The Tuolumne County Arts Alliance presents the 32nd annual InFocus Photography Competition and Exhibition. Entries are being accepted using the web-based competition management system www.smarterentry.com/CallsForEntry/TCAA. The deadline for final entries is Jan. 28 by 6 p.m. The Call for Entry, instructions and further information can be found at Infocus-tcaa.org. This year’s competition will accept entries in the categories of: landscapes, nature, in the moment, still life/found object, elements of design and water in all its forms. For more information, call the alliance at 209-532-2787 or email contests@tuolumnecountyarts.org.
25 YEARS AGO: It was reported that Ceres’ oldest bar, the Ceres Club, would close after being in business for 60 years. Founded shortly after the end of Prohibition, the Ceres Club was the only tavern in the city until a second bar opened in the mid-1970s. The owners cited stiffer drunk driving laws and heavier enforcement, neo-Prohibitionism and less drinking brought a decline in business, owner Bud Green said. However the major issue was the landlord's demand of a $1 million liability insurance policy; cost was $580 a month plus rent, which Green said he could not afford.
