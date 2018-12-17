Stanislaus County birth announcements (12/17/18)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
MODESTO
Kaiser Modesto Medical Center
December 5
ALDANA: Janae and Christian Cisneros, Manteca, girl
JASO: Breeana and Austin, Salida, girl
MOSHER: Ashley and Justin, Modesto, girl
SANCHEZ: Melissa and Mario, Ripon, girl
December 6
SANDOVAL: Elizabeth and Isaac, Keyes, girl
ARAMBULA: Veronica and Bruni, Hayward, boy
BREWER: Joella and James, Denair, boy
MORIARTY: Ashley and Geoffrey, Tracy, girl
BROWN: Amanda and Dante Galindo, Modesto, boy
December 8
YANG: Me Mai Nou and Bill Vang, Stockton, boy
BATH: Gurpreet and Jagdeep, Tracy, twins, boys
MORENO: Sarah and Joel, Modesto, boy
December 9
TOVER: Erika and Juan Magana, Stockton, girl
JIMENEZ-VERNON: Avelina and Chris Vernon, Manteca, girl
December 10
MACIAS: Janet and Edward Cruz, Newman, boy
December 11
KLINE: Morgen and Julio Cesar Sandoval, Modesto, boy
TURLOCK
Emanuel Medical Center
December 6
BERG: Chanacey Rachael, Los Banos, Girl
December 9
MUTHARANNA: Eman and Marwan Alawee, Turlock, boy
LOPEZ: Nancy and Leonardo, Turlock, boy
December 10
ESTRADA: Alondra and Daniel, Turlock, girl
December 11
ALVAREZ: Britteni and Robert, Livingston, boy
ESTRADA: Mirna and Victor, Livingston, boy
HERNANDEZ: Brenda, Turlock, boy
MURRAY: Hillary and David, Atwater, boy
LEFEVRE: Candice and Bob, Turlock, girl
