Stanislaus County birth announcements (12/17/18)

Bee Staff Reports

December 16, 2018 11:42 AM

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.

STANISLAUS COUNTY

MODESTO

Kaiser Modesto Medical Center

December 5

ALDANA: Janae and Christian Cisneros, Manteca, girl

JASO: Breeana and Austin, Salida, girl

MOSHER: Ashley and Justin, Modesto, girl

SANCHEZ: Melissa and Mario, Ripon, girl

December 6

SANDOVAL: Elizabeth and Isaac, Keyes, girl

ARAMBULA: Veronica and Bruni, Hayward, boy

BREWER: Joella and James, Denair, boy

MORIARTY: Ashley and Geoffrey, Tracy, girl

BROWN: Amanda and Dante Galindo, Modesto, boy

December 8

YANG: Me Mai Nou and Bill Vang, Stockton, boy

BATH: Gurpreet and Jagdeep, Tracy, twins, boys

MORENO: Sarah and Joel, Modesto, boy

December 9

TOVER: Erika and Juan Magana, Stockton, girl

JIMENEZ-VERNON: Avelina and Chris Vernon, Manteca, girl

December 10

MACIAS: Janet and Edward Cruz, Newman, boy

December 11

KLINE: Morgen and Julio Cesar Sandoval, Modesto, boy

TURLOCK

Emanuel Medical Center

December 6

BERG: Chanacey Rachael, Los Banos, Girl

December 9

MUTHARANNA: Eman and Marwan Alawee, Turlock, boy

LOPEZ: Nancy and Leonardo, Turlock, boy

December 10

ESTRADA: Alondra and Daniel, Turlock, girl

December 11

ALVAREZ: Britteni and Robert, Livingston, boy

ESTRADA: Mirna and Victor, Livingston, boy

HERNANDEZ: Brenda, Turlock, boy

MURRAY: Hillary and David, Atwater, boy

LEFEVRE: Candice and Bob, Turlock, girl

