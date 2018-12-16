Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (12/17/18)

MODESTO
What: YCCD board study session
When: Tuesday, noon
Where: Yosemite Community College District office, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: Interested public and stakeholders are encouraged to attend. For more information, contact the YCCD office at 209-575-6509 or visit www.yosemite.edu or www.boarddocs.com.
What: Sons In Retirement ladies day
When: Thursday, 10:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Sons in Retirement, Branch 144, ladies day luncheon will feature guest speaker Judy Kindle, CEO of Sierra Vista Family and Child Services. Kindle will discuss the services provided by SVCFS and the need for them. Sons in Retirement is a club for retired men who meet to renew friendships, discuss issues and plan participation in activities such as golf, bowling, dining and traveling. For more information, contact Sam Graham, 209-552-0960.
What: Downtown Rockin’ Holiday Music Series
When: Through, Saturday, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Tenth Street Plaza, Downtown Modesto
Info: Downtown Rockin’ Holiday Music Series is presented by Modesto View and community partners. The series features live music and family-friendly activities. The series features Santa, Digital Rockin’ Tree Light show and snow. Live bands include Radio Friendly, Dirty Pillow, Tiffany Rose & the Outlaw Hearts, Sticks and Stones, the Beyer High School band and the BluesBox Bayou Band. For more information and entertainment schedule, visit www.modestoview.com.
What: SCCW Outstanding Women nominations
When: Through, Friday, Jan. 11, 2019
Info: The Stanislaus County Commission for Women presents its 40th annual Outstanding Women nominations and awards. Nominations are currently being accepted for categories including Women of History, Living Pioneers and Young Women — high school seniors to age 24, which includes a cash scholarship. Nomination forms are available via email at SCCforWomen@gmail.com or can be downloaded from www.stanislauswomen.net or may be obtained at all Stanislaus County branch libraries. Nominations must be postmarked or arrive by email no later than Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. Awards will be presented on Saturday, March 9, 2019.
What: Fremont Open Plan program tours
When: January 14-25, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Fremont Elementary School, 1220 W. Orangeburg Ave.
Info: Fremont Open Plan, Modesto City Schools’ public alternative program for kindergarten through sixth grade, will offer tours. Kindergarten enrollment is lottery-based. Parents and guardians interested in participating in the 2019-20 school year lottery must visit the school office January 14-25, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to register for a tour and sign up to attend two mandatory parent meetings. For more information, call 209-574-8122.
SONORA
What: Columbia College Jazz Series
When: Wednesday, Dec. 26, 5 p.m.
Where: Columbia College, 11600 Columbia College Drive
Info: The Columbia College Jazz Series will present its special concert “Best of Jazz Series Alumni — the Day After Christmas” in the college Dogwood Theater. The concert will feature an all-star rhythm section of music professionals who all got their start with the college jazz program. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at the Mountain Bookshop until Monday, Dec. 24, at noon, with remaining open seats sold at the door. For more information, call 209-588-5126.
TRACY
What: Grand Foundation Student Film Festival
When: Deadline: Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019
Where: Online: filmfreeway.com/GrandFoundationStudentFilmFestival
Info: The Grand Foundation is now accepting short film submissions for its third annual Student Film Festival to be held Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts in Tracy. The final deadline for film submissions is Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. Submission forms, deadline information, submission rules and guidelines, and legal releases are available on our Grand Foundation website at grandfoundation.org/events/film. The Festival is designed to inspire young filmmakers and give them an attainable venue in which to have their short film live-screened, juried and awarded. For more information, contact Cynthia Souza, 209-835-3900 or visit www.facebook.com/grandfoundation.
TUOLUMNE
What: Soroptimist annual All You Can Eat Crab Feed
When: Saturday, Jan. 19, 4:30 p.m.
Where: Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall, 19375 Fir Ave.
Info: Twain Harte Soroptimist presents its annual All You Can Eat Crab Feed on Saturday, Jan. 19, at the Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall. The dinner features homemade clam chowder, Caesar salad, all-you-can-eat fresh Dungeness crab and more. Tickets are $50 per person and includes a no-host wine and beer booth that will also provide sodas and water. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. There will be a box raffle and more more. To purchase tickets, call 209-928-1616 or visit www.twainhartesoroptimist.org. Proceeds benefit local charities.
