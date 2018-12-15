Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (12/16/18)

MODESTO
What: Beginners Duplicate Bridge Game
When: Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.
Where: Modesto Bridge Center, 1117 Lone Palm
Info: This is an introduction to Duplicate Bridge for anyone interested learning. Players may come alone or with a partner. The cost is $9 and includes coffee and snacks. Reservations are required. For more information or to reserve a spot call or text Judy Remmers at 209-484-1742 or email at skybursting@aol.com.
What: YCCD Board Study Session
When: Tuesday, noon
Where: Yosemite Community College District Office, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: Interested public and stakeholders are encouraged to attend. For more information, contact the YCCD office at 209-575-6509 or visit www.yosemite.edu or www.boarddocs.com.
What: Modesto Computer Users Group Technology Workshop
When: Thursday, Dec, 20, 6 p.m.
Where: Round Table Pizza, 3848 McHenry Ave # 145
Info: The Modesto PC Users Group Meeting will celebrate the holidays with “Jeopardy”- and “Wheel of Fortune”-style computer games on technology, prior technology presentations and holiday season songs, lyrics and traditions. The club will provide soft drink refreshments. The public is invited to attend; admission is free. For more information, contact Terence Fix at 209-524-8062 or email at fixterence@gmail.com.
What: Vigil for the Homeless who have passed
When: Friday, Dec. 21, 7:15 p.m.
Where: Modesto Gospel Mission, 1400 Yosemite Blvd.
Info: The public is invited to this annual vigil. Anyone who wants to add a name to the list of those who will be remembered can send an email to khamilton@stanbhrs.org. Organizers also will accept donations of bite-sized wrapped candy, socks, scarves and hats for the bags that will be given to homeless people at the mission. Donations can be dropped off at the Wellness Recovery Center, 500 N. Ninth St., Modesto, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
DENAIR
What: Sons In Retirement Meeting
When: Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Where: Denair Community Center, 3850 N. Gratton Road
Info: The Sons in Retirement, Branch 143, luncheon will feature guest speaker Richard Cummings, director of strategic communication for UC Merced. Guests welcome, lunch is $12. Sons in Retirement is a club for retired men who meet to renew friendships, discuss issues and plan participation in activities such as golf, bowling, pickleball, dining and traveling. For more information, contact Kevin Byrne at 209-648-2374 or visit www.sirinc2.org/branch143.
EMPIRE
What: Empire Municipal Advisory Council
When: Wednesday, 6 pm.
Where: Stanislaus County Library Empire Branch, 18 South Abbie St.
Info: The Empire MAC meets every third Wednesday of the month. The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sheriff’s Office, Stanislaus County Supervisor and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information email theempiremac@gmail.com.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: Applebee's, 22501 Fulkerth Road
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
