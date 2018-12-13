Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (12/14/18)

MODESTO
What: Bringing Veterans Together
When: Fridays, 4:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue
Info: The Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County invites veterans and guests to its Happy Hour Fridays in the Stanislaus Veterans Center lounge. There will be cocktails and draft beers on hand for purchase, as well as free popcorn. For more information, contact Michael Pelucca, 209-343-6292.
What: Recovery International Meeting
When: Fridays, 7 p.m.
Where: Geneva Presbyterian Church, 1229 E. Fairmont Ave.
Info: Recovery International invites the public to its next meeting. Self-help training is offered in psychiatric aftercare. Recovery International is in our 80th year, offering help with any symptoms or diagnosis. Weekly local groups, also Web-and telephone-based groups. For more information contact Dave at 209-247-2620 or visit www.recoveryinternational.org.
What: Public review of MCS proposed social science curriculum
When: Through Friday
Where: Pearson Education Center, Room 16, 500 Locust St.
Info: The public can review the Modesto City Schools proposed social science curriculum from Monday, Dec. 10, to Friday, Dec. 14, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 13. The adoption committees for the grade 10 world history course and the grade 12 U.S. government course both recommend “IMPACT,” published by McGraw-Hill Education. These social science curriculum materials will be utilized in digital format. Per board policy, all recommended instructional materials must be available for public inspection before approval. For more information, call 209-574-1500 or visit www.mcs4kids.com.
What: Downtown Rockin’ Holiday Music Series
When: Through, Saturday, Dec. 22, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Tenth Street Plaza, Downtown Modesto
Info: Downtown Rockin’ Holiday Music Series features live music and family friend activities in on Thursdays through Dec. 22. Events feature Santa, Digital Rockin’ Tree Light Show and Snow. Live bands include; Radio Friendly, Dirty Pillow, Tiffany Rose & the Outlaw Hearts, Sticks and Stones, the Beyer High School Band and BluesBox Bayou Band. For more information and entertainment schedule visit www.modestoview.com.
TUOLUMNE
What: Soroptimist's Annual All You Can Eat Crab Feed
When: Saturday, Jan. 19, 4:30 p.m.
Where: Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall, 19375 Fir Ave.
Info: Twain Harte Soroptimist presents its annual All You Can Eat Crab Feed. The dinner features homemade clam chowder, Caesar salad, all-you-can eat fresh Dungeness crab and more. Tickets are $50 and include a no-host wine and beer booth, that will also provide sodas and water. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. There will be a box raffle and more more. To purchase tickets call 209-928-1616 or visit www.twainhartesoroptimist.org. Proceeds benefit local charities.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: Applebee's, 22501 Fulkerth Road
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
75 YEARS AGO: It was reported the Princess Theater inside the Hotel Covell caught fire, causing $30,000 in damages. The flames from the fire were discovered by a man from the Hotel Hughson at 5:30 a.m., from the shared alleyway of the two hotels. Fire Chief George Wallace reported it took nine water hose lines along with 45 firemen, and all available equipment two hours to put out the fire that spread throughout the theater by the blower heating system.
