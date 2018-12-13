Up to an inch of rain in days ahead for Modesto, weather service says

Modesto could get up to an inch of rain between Sunday and Monday, the National Weather Service predicted Thursday in a report on two systems moving through the region.
The first system, Friday and Saturday, is expected to drop less than a 10th of an inch in the Modesto, Sonora, Stockton and Yosemite areas. The Carson, Ebbetts, Sonora and Tioga passes could get less than an inch of snow.
But the stronger second system, Sunday and Monday, is forecast to bring between half an inch to an inch of rain to Modesto, Sonora, Stockton and Yosemite. Snowfall amounts of 3-4 inches on the Tioga Pass, 6-8 on Sonora and Ebbetts and 8-12 on Carson are predicted.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments