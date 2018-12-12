MID and TID buy into voluntary agreement to save the delta. Here are the details

The Modesto and Turlock irrigation districts tentatively agreed to join other agencies in Northern California in a grand scheme for improving fisheries and sending more water to the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta to support its deteriorated ecosystem.
According to the proposal presented to the State Water Resources Control Board, a total of 14 agencies in a region stretching from Stanislaus County to the Sacramento River and its tributaries would contribute blocks of water, habitat restoration, floodplain management and funding for science and conservation.
In agreeing to the settlement proposal, the MID and TID suggested that the state combine the San Joaquin section of the Bay-Delta water quality plan with Phase II, which includes the Sacramento River system. In exchange, the districts would begin to implement river flows and non-flow measures to start supporting beleaguered salmon in the Tuolumne River next year.
As of 5:45 p.m., the state board had not taken a crucial vote on the Bay-Delta plan Phase I, which has been strongly opposed by irrigation districts, counties and cities in the Northern San Joaquin Valley.
The MID and TID, along with the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, agreed to the framework of a voluntary settlement with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife and Department of Water Resources as an alternative to the water board plan calling for 40 percent of unimpaired flows on the Tuolumne, Stanislaus and Merced rivers.
The Oakdale and South San Joaquin irrigation districts, which have rights on the Stanislaus River, and the Merced Irrigation District have not agreed to join in the multiagency settlement proposal. A state board decision to approve the Bay-Delta plan for the lower San Joaquin River and tributaries is expected to spawn lawsuits from districts with historic water rights and environmental groups wanting larger river flows to benefit the delta.
In a surprise addition, Friant Dam water users on the upper San Joaquin have offered 50,000 acre-feet of water for refreshing the delta. The package of voluntary agreements is grounded in Gov. Jerry Brown’s water action plan released in January 2014, designed to start rejuvenating the delta after years of inaction that has threatened species with extinction.
Chuck Bonham, director of Fish and Wildlife, asked the water board to create a “safe harbor” against regulatory enforcement for the Modesto and Turlock irrigation districts while additional details are worked into settlement agreements in the coming year.
With the settlement proposals, the Central Valley’s two major rivers and tributaries would pour up to 1 million acre-feet of water into the delta, with 140,000 annually coming from the San Joaquin and Tuolumne.
The details of the agreement negotiated with MID and TID this fall emerged Wednesday. As a push for outmigrating young salmon, the districts would release pulse flows from Don Pedro Reservoir in March of 2,750 cubic feet per second. The pulses would last for 20 days in wet years, 18 days in below-normal years, 14 days in dry years and nine days in critical years.
William Paris, representing MID, said the annual flow package from the Tuolumne would be boosted from a current 216,000 acre-feet a year to 313,000 acre-feet. Some of the nonflow measures would include habitat and floodplain improvements, a temporary floatable barrier for annual activities to reduce nonnative bass that decimate young salmon, and a $38 million conservation fund.
MID representatives said it’s more appropriate to include the San Joaquin system in the broader package because it shows how the different watersheds would contribute to delta restoration.
Bonham, who was chiefly involved with the negotiations, said the state and irrigation districts would keep talking about possible out clauses in consecutive dry years, a feasibility study on developing additional supplies for river flows, and possible groundwater banking.
Based on a quick look at the proposals, environmentalists and delta protection groups claimed that the Tuolumne proposals amounted to little more than the status quo or would fail to benefit the fish.
“Right now, some of our smarter colleagues are finding out that the voluntary settlement agreements allow for substantially less water than what’s in (the Bay-Delta plan),” said Barbara Barrigan-Parrilla, director of Stockton-based Restore the Delta.
Proponents of the voluntary settlements say they can fast-track efforts to improve conditions in the delta, as opposed to lawsuits that could delay implementation of the Bay-Delta program for years.
Water board Chairwoman Felicia Marcus noted that the discussion of voluntary settlement agreements was not opened to groups with different perspectives.
