Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (12/13/18)

MODESTO
What: Comedy Benefit for the Camp Fire Victims
When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Where: Famiglia Bistro, 2501 McHenry Ave.
Info: Sponsored by Heart and Soul Coffee all proceeds from the “By The Camp Fire Light Comedy Benefit Show” go to the North Valley Community Foundation to help support the needs of the evacuation centers who are supporting families who lost their homes due to the fire. Once the immediate needs are met, the fund will transition to supporting long-term recovery efforts. Tickets are $15 in advance; $20 at the door. Headliner Jason Resler with host A.J. DeMello and other gust comedians. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.eventbrite.com.
What: McHenry Mansion Candlelight Tours
When: Friday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 16, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: McHenry Mansion, 906 15th St.
Info: Docents will be stationed throughout the mansion in period dress to answer questions as musicians play holiday music. Dessert is included. Tickets are $5 and may be purchased at the gift store. For more information, call 209-549-0428 or visit mchenrymansion.org.
What: Public review of MCS proposed social science curriculum
When: Through Friday
Where: Pearson Education Center, Room 16, 500 Locust St.
Info: The public can review the Modesto City Schools proposed social science curriculum from Monday, Dec. 10, to Friday, Dec. 14, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 13. The adoption committees for the grade 10 world history course and the grade 12 U.S. government course both recommend “IMPACT,” published by McGraw-Hill Education. These social science curriculum materials will be utilized in digital format. Per board policy, all recommended instructional materials must be available for public inspection before approval. For more information, call 209-574-1500 or visit www.mcs4kids.com.
What: SCCW Outstanding Women Nominations
When: Through, Friday, Jan. 11, 2019
Info: The Stanislaus County Commission for Women presents its 40th annual Outstanding Women Nominations and Awards. Nominations are currently being accepted for categories including Women of History, Living Pioneers and Young Women, high school seniors to age 24, which includes a cash scholarship. Nomination forms are available via email at SCCforWomen@gmail.com, can be downloaded from www.StanislausWomen.net or may be obtained at all Stanislaus County Libraries. Nominations must be postmarked or arrive by email no later than Friday, Jan. 11. Awards will be presented on Saturday, March 9.
What: McHenry Mansion New Docent Orientation
When: Wednesday, Jan. 16, 9:30 a.m.
Where: McHenry Mansion, 906 15th St.
Info: The McHenry Mansion will hold a new docent orientation and training. After, there will be new docent classes every Wednesday for eight weeks, beginning Wednesday, Jan. 23, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. For more information, contact Carletta Steele 209-968-1274, the McHenry Mansion Gift Shop at 209-549-0426, visit mchenrymansion.org or mail interest to Gift Shop, attn: Carletta, 924 15th St., Modesto, CA 95354.
SONORA
What: Tuolumne County Historical Society
When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Where: Tuolumne County Library, 480 Greenley Road
Info: The Tuolumne County Historical Society will host a social and annual election of society officers. Desserts will be served and the band DMV will provide music, including folk and Christmas songs. Admission is free. For more information contact Jan Jorn-Baird at 209-532-1106.
