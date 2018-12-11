Pedestrian crossing Coffee Road struck and killed

A 55-year-old man died at a hospital Monday night after being struck while walking across Coffee Road north of Orangeburg Avenue, Modesto police report.
The collision occurred about 7 p.m. when the man and another pedestrian were crossing west to east near the Taco Bell there. The man was struck by a 1990 GMC truck driven by Martin Gonzalez.
The man’s name was withheld pending notification of family. “He had a French Camp address but we believe he was recently staying in Modesto and is transient,” Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said. Investigators have no information on the other pedestrian, who left the scene and could not be located, she said.
Speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, police said.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.
