Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (12/12/18)

MODESTO
What: Marine Corps League Coffee and Conversation
When: Tuesday’s and Thursday’s, 7-11 a.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15
Info: The Marine Corps League invites all veterans to free coffee and doughnuts. Enjoy conversation with fellow veterans. For more information, call Mike Pelucca 209-324-2977.
What: Stanislaus USD’s special and regular governing board meetings
When: Thursday, 5:45 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus USD, 2410 Janna Ave, Room 11
Info: The Stanislaus Union School District will hold a special governing board meeting at 5:45 p.m. for the swearing in of new governing board members and procedural appointments. The special meeting will then adjourn and reopen at 7 p.m. for the regular governing board meeting with closed session at the end of all public business. The public and interested stakeholders are encouraged to attend. For more information, call 209-529-9546 or visit www.stanunion.k12.ca.us.
What: Public review of MCS proposed social science curriculum
When: Through Friday
Where: Pearson Education Center, Room 16, 500 Locust St.
Info: The public can review the Modesto City Schools proposed social science curriculum from from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., 5-7 p.m. on on Thursday, Dec. 13. The adoption committees for the grade 10 world history course and the grade 12 U.S. government course both recommend “IMPACT,” published by McGraw-Hill Education. These social science curriculum materials will be utilized in digital format. Per board policy, all recommended instructional materials must be available for public inspection before approval. For more information, call 209-574-1500 or visit www.mcs4kids.com.
HUGHSON
What: Toastmasters Meeting
When: Thursday, 7-8:45 p.m.
Where: Samaritan Village, 7700 Fox Road
Info: Talk of The Town Toastmasters, Club #4295 invites area residents to its club to learn about the importance of leadership and communication skills for today’s professional. Talk of The Town Toastmasters provides a supportive and positive environment where members have the opportunity to develop their communication and leadership skills. Along with speakers, our members and guests will enjoy a regular Toastmasters meeting that include Table Topics, impromptu speeches and evaluations. For more information contact Maria Azevedo at 209-613-9706.
TUOLUMNE
What: Soroptimists Annual All You Can Eat Crab Feed
When: Saturday, Jan. 19, 4:30 p.m.
Where: Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall, 19375 Fir Ave.
Info: Twain Harte Soroptimist dinner features homemade clam chowder, Caesar salad, all-you-can eat fresh Dungeness crab and more. Tickets are $50 and include a no-host wine and beer booth, that will also provide sodas and water. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. There will be a box raffle and more more. To purchase tickets call 209-928-1616 or visit www.twainhartesoroptimist.org. Proceeds benefit local charities.
TURLOCK
What: West Turlock subbasin meeting
When: Thursday, 6 p.m.
Where: Turlock Irrigation District, 333 E. Canal Drive
Info: The West Turlock Subbasin Groundwater Sustainability Agency will hold its next meeting in Board Room 105 at the Turlock Irrigation District main office. Interested members of the public and stakeholders are encouraged to attend. For more information, call 209-883-8374 or email turlockgroundwater@gmail.com or visit turlockgroundwater.org.
What: Best of Turlock: Appetizer International Bazaar
When: Thursday, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Assyrian American Civic Club, 2618 N Golden State Blvd.
Info: The Turlock Chamber of Commerce and the Assyrian American Civic Club invite the community to event where foodies can sample appetizers from vendors representing cuisines such as Chinese, Japanese, Italian and more. Tickets are $30 chamber members; $40 non-members and includes beer, wine, soft drinks and water. For more information or to purchase tickets call 209-632-2221 or visit web.turlockchamber.com.
40 YEARS AGO: It was reported that a statewide epidemic of the Russian flu was keeping junior high and high school students home from school. In Stanislaus County alone, 1 in 4 students had stayed home from school as reported by County Health Officer Kem Kelly. At Downey High School, the school’s attendance clerk noted that nearly half the student body did not report to class; while countywide the absentee rate was 25 percent.
