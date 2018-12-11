News

Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (12/12/18)

MODESTO

What: Marine Corps League Coffee and Conversation

When: Tuesday’s and Thursday’s, 7-11 a.m.

Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15

Info: The Marine Corps League invites all veterans to free coffee and doughnuts. Enjoy conversation with fellow veterans. For more information, call Mike Pelucca 209-324-2977.

What: Stanislaus USD’s special and regular governing board meetings

When: Thursday, 5:45 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Where: Stanislaus USD, 2410 Janna Ave, Room 11

Info: The Stanislaus Union School District will hold a special governing board meeting at 5:45 p.m. for the swearing in of new governing board members and procedural appointments. The special meeting will then adjourn and reopen at 7 p.m. for the regular governing board meeting with closed session at the end of all public business. The public and interested stakeholders are encouraged to attend. For more information, call 209-529-9546 or visit www.stanunion.k12.ca.us.

What: Public review of MCS proposed social science curriculum

When: Through Friday

Where: Pearson Education Center, Room 16, 500 Locust St.

Info: The public can review the Modesto City Schools proposed social science curriculum from from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., 5-7 p.m. on on Thursday, Dec. 13. The adoption committees for the grade 10 world history course and the grade 12 U.S. government course both recommend “IMPACT,” published by McGraw-Hill Education. These social science curriculum materials will be utilized in digital format. Per board policy, all recommended instructional materials must be available for public inspection before approval. For more information, call 209-574-1500 or visit www.mcs4kids.com.

HUGHSON

What: Toastmasters Meeting

When: Thursday, 7-8:45 p.m.

Where: Samaritan Village, 7700 Fox Road

Info: Talk of The Town Toastmasters, Club #4295 invites area residents to its club to learn about the importance of leadership and communication skills for today’s professional. Talk of The Town Toastmasters provides a supportive and positive environment where members have the opportunity to develop their communication and leadership skills. Along with speakers, our members and guests will enjoy a regular Toastmasters meeting that include Table Topics, impromptu speeches and evaluations. For more information contact Maria Azevedo at 209-613-9706.

TUOLUMNE

What: Soroptimists Annual All You Can Eat Crab Feed

When: Saturday, Jan. 19, 4:30 p.m.

Where: Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall, 19375 Fir Ave.

Info: Twain Harte Soroptimist dinner features homemade clam chowder, Caesar salad, all-you-can eat fresh Dungeness crab and more. Tickets are $50 and include a no-host wine and beer booth, that will also provide sodas and water. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. There will be a box raffle and more more. To purchase tickets call 209-928-1616 or visit www.twainhartesoroptimist.org. Proceeds benefit local charities.

TURLOCK

What: West Turlock subbasin meeting

When: Thursday, 6 p.m.

Where: Turlock Irrigation District, 333 E. Canal Drive

Info: The West Turlock Subbasin Groundwater Sustainability Agency will hold its next meeting in Board Room 105 at the Turlock Irrigation District main office. Interested members of the public and stakeholders are encouraged to attend. For more information, call 209-883-8374 or email turlockgroundwater@gmail.com or visit turlockgroundwater.org.

What: Best of Turlock: Appetizer International Bazaar

When: Thursday, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Assyrian American Civic Club, 2618 N Golden State Blvd.

Info: The Turlock Chamber of Commerce and the Assyrian American Civic Club invite the community to event where foodies can sample appetizers from vendors representing cuisines such as Chinese, Japanese, Italian and more. Tickets are $30 chamber members; $40 non-members and includes beer, wine, soft drinks and water. For more information or to purchase tickets call 209-632-2221 or visit web.turlockchamber.com.

40 YEARS AGO: It was reported that a statewide epidemic of the Russian flu was keeping junior high and high school students home from school. In Stanislaus County alone, 1 in 4 students had stayed home from school as reported by County Health Officer Kem Kelly. At Downey High School, the school’s attendance clerk noted that nearly half the student body did not report to class; while countywide the absentee rate was 25 percent.

