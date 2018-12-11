Stanislaus coroner seeks next of kin for Modesto woman, Newman man

The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office is working to locate family members of a Modesto woman and a Newman man who died recently.
Yim Chanthou, 63, died Dec. 4 at a post acute care center. She was a Modesto resident for at least three decades, Detective Matthew Dessert said.
Robert Eveleth, 59, died at his Newman home on Nov. 24.
Any family members of either person, or people who know how to contact them, are asked to call Dessert at 209-567-4480.
