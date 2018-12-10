Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (12/11/18)

MODESTO
What: Mended Hearts Support Group
When: Second Tuesday, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Health Education and Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60 B
Info: Mended Hearts is a free support group with volunteers who have been through a heart event. For more information, call Robert Martin 209-408-9441, or email farmcrop@sbcglobal.net.
What: Meausre E Oversite Meeting
When: Wednesday, 2 pm.
Where: YCCD District Office, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The Measure E Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee will be meeting for a regular meeting in the district’s Board Room. The interested public and stakeholder are encouraged to attend. For more information, contact the YCCD office at 209-575-6509 or visit www.yosemite.edu/bond/committee/meetings.
What: Public review of MCS proposed social science curriculum
When: Through Friday
Where: Pearson Education Center, Room 16, 500 Locust St.
Info: The public will have the opportunity to review the Modesto City Schools proposed social science curriculum from Monday, Dec. 10, to Friday, Dec. 14, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a special time on Thursday, Dec. 13 from 5-7 p.m. The adoption committees for the grade 10 world history course and the grade 12 U.S. government course both recommend “IMPACT,” published by McGraw-Hill Education. These social science curriculum materials will be utilized in digital format. Per board policy, all recommended instructional materials must be available for public inspection before approval. For more information, call 209-574-1500 or visit www.mcs4kids.com.
What: McHenry Mansion Candlelight Tours
When: Friday and Sunday, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: McHenry Mansion, 906 15th St.
Info: The McHenry Mansion invites the community to a special tour of the mansion. Docents will be stationed throughout the mansion in period dress to answer any questions. Musicians will be playing appropriate holiday music. Dessert is included. Tickets are $5 and may be purchased at the gift store. For more information, call 209-549-0428 or visit mchenrymansion.org.
What: SCCW Outstanding Women Nominations
When: Through, Friday, Jan. 11, 2019
Info: The Stanislaus County Commission for Women presents its 40th Annual Outstanding Women Nominations and Awards. Nominations are currently being accepted for categories including Women of History, Living Pioneers and Young Women - high school seniors to age 24, which includes a cash scholarship. Nomination forms are available via email at SCCforWomen@gmail.com or can be downloaded from www.StanislausWomen.net or may be obtained at all Stanislaus County Libraries. Nominations must be postmarked or arrive by email no later than Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. Awards will be presented on Saturday, March 9, 2019.
ESCALON
What: Good Time Accordion Club Social
When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Escalon Community Center, 1055 Escalon Ave.
Info: The Good Time Accordion Club will be hosting its end of the year music and social event. Accordion fans and performers of all skill levels are welcome. Members and guests welcome to particpate in the gift exchange, not required. No gifts over a $10 value. Admission is $5 at the door, light refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact Nives Filippi Guthrie, 209-544-8655.
TRACY
What: Grand Foundation Student Film Festival
When: Deadline: Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019
Where: Online: filmfreeway.com/GrandFoundationStudentFilmFestival
Info: The Grand Foundation is now accepting short film submissions for its Third Annual Student Film Festival to be held Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts in Tracy. The final deadline for film submissions is Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. Submission forms, deadline information, submission rules and guidelines, and legal releases are available on our Grand Foundation website at grandfoundation.org/events/film. The Festival is designed to inspire young filmmakers and give them an attainable venue in which to have their short film live-screened, juried and awarded. For more information contact Cynthia Souza, 209-835-3900 or visit www.facebook.com/grandfoundation.
TURLOCK
What: A Little Big Band Holiday Concert
When: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway
Info: The Carnegie Arts Center presents the next concert in its Jazz Music Series, an evening of music from current and former Stanislaus State jazz students and faculty performing holiday classics with a twist. Cost it $10 General Admission; $5 Students and Carnegie Members. Tickets available at the door. For more information call 209-632-5761 or visit www.carnegieartsturlock.org.
25 YEARS AGO: It was reported that after 15 years of planning, Modesto officials formally dedicated Modesto’s then new downtown transportation center in a morning ceremony at the historic Southern Pacific Depot. The transit center would be the hub for city and county bus lines and other transportation services, including the Greyhound bus station that was planning to move to the center from its depot that had been at the corner of 10th and G streets.
