Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (12/10/18)

MODESTO
What: Modesto City Schools Board of Education Meeting
When: Monday, 6 p.m.
Where: Modesto City Schools Staff Development Rooms, 425 Locust St.
Info: For agenda information, visit www.mcs4kids.com, scroll over “District,” click “Board of Education” and select agendas for Monday’s business. For more information, call 209-574-1500.
What: Modesto Parkinson’s Support Group
When: Wednesday, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Where: Trinity Presbyterian Church’s Telle Fellowship Center, 1600 Carver Road
Info: Carlos Becerra of Alpha Fitness in Turlock will discuss the importance of exercise and strengthening the muscles. Refreshments and support circles will be offered after the presentation. For more information, call 209-526-6184 or email modestoparkinsons@gmail.com.
What: Stanislaus USD’s special and regular governing board meetings
When: Thursday, 5:45 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus USD, 2410 Janna Ave, Room 11
Info: The Stanislaus Union School District will hold a special governing board meeting at 5:45 p.m. for the swearing in of new governing board members and procedural appointments. The special meeting will then adjourn and reopen at 7 p.m. for the regular governing board meeting with closed session at the end of all public business. The public and interested stakeholders are encouraged to attend. For more information, call 209-529-9546 or visit www.stanunion.k12.ca.us.
What: Public review of MCS proposed social science curriculum
When: Through Friday
Where: Pearson Education Center, Room 16, 500 Locust St.
Info: The public will have the opportunity to review the Modesto City Schools proposed social science curriculum from Monday, Dec. 10, to Friday, Dec. 14, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a special time on Thursday, Dec. 13 from 5-7 p.m. The adoption committees for the grade 10 world history course and the grade 12 U.S. government course both recommend “IMPACT,” published by McGraw-Hill Education. These social science curriculum materials will be utilized in digital format. Per board policy, all recommended instructional materials must be available for public inspection before approval. For more information, call 209-574-1500 or visit www.mcs4kids.com.
HICKMAN
What: Hickman Community Winter Concert
When: Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Hickman Middle School, 13306 Fourth St.
Info: Hickman Community Charter District will present a winter concert in the gym of Hickman Middle School. The concert will feature a recorder ensemble and the bands from Hickman elementary, middle and charter schools. Admission is free. For more information, contact the middle school at 209-874-1816, ext. 163.
HUGHSON
Who: Hughson school board organizational and regular meeting
When: Tuesday, 5 p.m.
Where: Hughson USD, 6815 Hughson Ave.
Info: The Hughson Unified School District Board of Trustees meeting opens in closed session at 5 p.m. At 6:30 p.m., the meeting open to the public. For agenda information, visit boarddocs.com/ca/husd/Board.nsf/goto?. For district information, call 209-883-4428, ext 4.
What: Toastmasters meeting
When: Thursday, 7-8:45 p.m.
Where: Samaritan Village, 7700 Fox Road
Info: Talk of The Town Toastmasters, Club 4295, invites area residents to its club to learn about the importance of leadership and communication skills for today’s professional. Talk of The Town Toastmasters provides a supportive and positive environment where members have the opportunity to develop their communication and leadership skills. In addition to the speaker, members and guests will enjoy a regular Toastmasters meeting that include Table Topics — impromptu speeches and evaluations. For more information, contact Maria Azevedo at 209-613-9706.
TURLOCK
What: West Turlock subbasin meeting
When: Thursday, 6 p.m.
Where: Turlock Irrigation District, 333 E. Canal Drive
Info: The West Turlock Subbasin Groundwater Sustainability Agency will hold its next meeting in Board Room 105 at the Turlock Irrigation District main office. Interested members of the public and stakeholders are encouraged to attend. For more information, call 209-883-8374 or email turlockgroundwater@gmail.com or visit turlockgroundwater.org.
What: Best of Turlock: Appetizer International Bazaar
When: Thursday, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Assyrian American Civic Club, 2618 N Golden State Blvd.
Info: The Turlock Chamber of Commerce and the Assyrian American Civic Club invite the community to the Best of Turlock: Appetizer International Bazaar. Foodies will have a chance to sample appetizers from vendors representing cuisines including Chinese, Japanese, Italian and more. Tickets are $30 for chamber members, $40 for nonmembers and include beer, wine, soft drinks and water. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 209-632-2221 or visit web.turlockchamber.com.
