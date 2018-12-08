Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (12/09/18)

MODESTO
What: Beginners Bridge Lessons
When: Monday, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto Bridge Center, 1117 Lone Palm
Info: Learn to play bridge or sharpen your game skills at the Modesto Bridge Center on Mondays at 9 a.m. Small group lessons plus lunch for $17. Taught by Judy Remmers and Jan Mastenbroek, master players. Modesto Bridge Center also offers playing opportunities on Mondays and Wednesdays for those who already know the game and want to achieve a higher level of play. Reservations encouraged but not required. For more information, contact Judy Remmers at 209-484-1742 or e-mail at skybursting@aol.com.
What: Mended Hearts Support Group
When: Second Tuesday, Dec. 11, 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Health Education and Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60 B
Info: Mended Hearts is a free support group with volunteers who have been through a heart event. For more information, call Robert Martin 209-408-9441, or email farmcrop@sbcglobal.net.
What: McHenry Mansion Candlelight Tours
When: Friday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 16, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: McHenry Mansion, 906 15th St.
Info: The McHenry Mansion invites the community to a special tour of the mansion. Docents will be stationed throughout the mansion in period dress to answer any questions. Musicians will be playing appropriate holiday music. Dessert is included. Tickets are $5 and may be purchased at the gift store. For more information, call 209-549-0428 or visit www.mchenrymansion.org.
What: American Red Cross Blood Drive
When: Various days
Where: Various locations
Info: The American Red Cross is seeking the public’s help in maintaining its blood supply. Visit the following locations: Modesto Blood Donation Center, 1900 W. Orangeburg Ave., Monday, 12:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Turlock Blood Donation Center, 655 E. Hawkeye, Monday, 11:45 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. To find other locations and times, or for more information, download the American Red Cross blood donor app, go to www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
GREATER VALLEY
What: Rotary International District Scholar Program
When: Deadline: Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
Where: Online
Info: District 5220 of Rotary International is seeking candidates for its District Scholar Program for students planning to do graduate work during the 2019-20 school year. District 5220 covers the area from Madera to Galt and from Tracy to Yosemite. It’s open to college seniors and graduate students who meet criteria. One successful candidate will receive a $15,000 scholarship, which is eligible for matching funds through a Global Grant from The Rotary Foundation. For more information, visit https://www.rotary.org/myrotary/en/document/global-grant-scholarship-supplement, or contact Jim Dugoni at 209-607-9661 or email jimdugoni@gmail.com.
SONORA
What: InFocus Photography Competition and Exhibition
When: Through Monday, Jan. 28, 2019
Where: Tuolumne County Arts Alliance, 251 Barretta St.
Info: The Tuolumne County Arts Alliance presents the 32nd annual InFocus Photography Competition and Exhibition. Entries are being accepted using the web-based competition management system www.smarterentry.com/CallsForEntry/TCAA. The deadline for final entries is Jan. 28 by 6 p.m. The Call for Entry, instructions and further information can be found at Infocus-tcaa.org. This year’s competition will accept entries in the categories of: landscapes, nature, in the moment, still life/found object, elements of design and water in all its forms. For more information, call the alliance at 209-532-2787 or email contests@tuolumnecountyarts.org.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: Applebee's, 22501 Fulkerth Road
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
What: A Little Big Band Holiday Concert
When: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway
Info: The Carnegie Arts Center presents the next concert in its Jazz Music Series, an evening of music from current and former Stanislaus State jazz students and faculty performing holiday classics with a twist. Cost is $10 general admission, $5 students and Carnegie members. Tickets available at the door. For more information, call 209-632-5761 or visit www.carnegieartsturlock.org.
