Meetings, club events in and around Modesto | Dec. 7, 2018

MODESTO
What: Volunteer help needed
When: Saturday
Where: Downtown Modesto
Info: The City of Modesto needs the community’s help with Spirit of Giving 5K Run/Walk, Saturday, Dec. 8. Volunteer jobs include: manning barricades, course monitoring, registration and more. To register online for this year’s Spirit of Giving 5K Fun Run, visit www.modestogov.com/FormCenter. For more information, contact Stephanie Smith at 209-577-5450 or email ssmith@modestogov.com.
What: Compassionate Friends Candle Lighting
When: Sunday, 7 p.m.
Where: Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way
Info: Bereaved families and their friends are invited to attend this program in memory of children, grandchildren, and siblings who have died at any age, from any cause. Arrive early to pick up a complementary candle and set your loved one’s photo on the remembrance table. For more information or to RSVP, call 209-622-6786 or email tcfmodestoriverbank@gmail.com.
What: Mended Hearts Support Group
When: Second Tuesday, Dec. 11, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Health Education and Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60 B
Info: Mended Hearts is a free support group with volunteers who have been through a heart event. For more information, call Robert Martin 209-408-9441, or email farmcrop@sbcglobal.net.
What: SCCW Outstanding Women Nominations
When: Through Friday, Jan. 11, 2019
Where: By Mail: P.O. Box 4254, Modesto, CA 95352
Info: The Stanislaus County Commission for Women presents its 40th Annual Outstanding Women Nominations and Awards. Nominations are being accepted for categories including Women of History, Living Pioneers and Young Women – high school seniors to age 24, which includes a cash scholarship. Nomination forms are available via email at SCCforWomen@gmail.com or can be downloaded from www.StanislausWomen.net or may be obtained at all Stanislaus County libraries. Nominations must be postmarked or arrive by email no later than Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. Awards will be presented on Saturday, March 9, 2019.
COULTERVILLE
What: Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast
When: Sunday, 8 a.m.
Where: Coulterville Old Schoolhouse, Corner of Broadway and Cemetery streets
Info: The Northern Mariposa County History Center’s breakfast includes pancakes, eggs, ham or sausage, and fresh fruit. Hot coffee, tea, cocoa, orange juice and milk are available. Adults $5, children $3, family of four $15. Proceeds cover operating expenses of the Coulterville museum. For more information, call 209-878-3015 or visit coultervillehistorycenter.org.
LA GRANGE
What: Odd Fellows Breakfast
When: Sunday, 8-11 a.m.
Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.
Info: The group invites the public to its second Sunday breakfast at the IOOF Hall. Guest will get biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham and cheese omelets and all-you-can-eat pancakes. all Cost is $6 adults, ages 7 to 12 are $3, and 6 and under are free. Complementary coffee and orange juice will also be available. For more information, call Chris at 209-853-2128 or email renwah@sonnet.com.
SONORA
What: Second Saturday and Art Night
When: Saturday, 4 p.m.
Where: Washington Street
Info: The Sonora Chamber of Commerce, City of Sonora and the Downtown Merchants invite the public to the 99th consecutive Second Saturday and Art Night. Washington Street will be closed for the day, making a pedestrian walkway for visitors. Starting at 4 pm, St. James is hosting the Tree of Lights Memorial service and reception for Hospice. Night activities wind down at 8 p.m. at Emberz with the band, “Leilani and The Distractions”. For more information, visit www.2ndsaturdayartnight.org or www.sonorachamber.org.
TURLOCK
What: A Little Big Band Holiday Concert
When: Tuesday, Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway
Info: The Carnegie Arts Center presents the next concert in its Jazz Music Series, an evening of music from current and former Stanislaus State jazz students and faculty performing holiday classics with a twist. Cost is $10 General Admission; $5 Students and Carnegie Members. Tickets available at the door. For more information call 209-632-5761 or visit www.carnegieartsturlock.org.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
75 YEARS AGO: It was reported that in the seven-day battle of Cibik Ridge (Piva Forks, Nov. 19-25, 1943), Turlock Marine Captain George S. Keith saved the lives of fellow Marines while under heavy Japanese mortar and sniper fire. Becoming the temporary commander of a unit that lost its officers, Kieth set up a perimeter with other riflemen in a swamp, 75 yards from the front line, around the wounded. This allowed for pharmacist’s mate Ralph Oswald, of Gilroy, to attend to the wounded throughout the night. The next morning the unit was ushered to the field hospital for care.
Comments