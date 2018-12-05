Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (12/06/18)

MODESTO
What: Bringing Veterans Together
When: Fridays, 4:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue
Info: The Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County invites veterans and guests to its Happy Hour Fridays in the Stanislaus Veterans Center lounge. There will be cocktails and draft beers on hand for purchase, as well as free popcorn. For more information, contact Becky Crow, 209-484-7166.
What: Gottschalk Annual Music Sampler
When: Friday, 5 p.m.
Where: Barkin’ Dog Grill, 940 11th St.
Info: Gottschalk Music and the Barkin’ Dog Grill invites the community take in the sounds of Christmas in Gottschak’s Annual Music Sampler. The event begins at 5 p.m. with the Elegant Ladies of Jazz and followed by the New Horizons Concert Band, Camaraderie Quintet, New Horizons Jazz, Central Valley Brass and ends with Gottschalk Music Center Concert Band. For more information call the Barkin’ Dog Grill at 209-572-2341 or Karen Dunbar Bucio at 209-222-7467 or visit ebucioproductions.com or www.gottschalkmusic.net.
What: MJC Choir and Chamber Singers Concert
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: The Modesto JC Concert Choir and Chamber Singers are celebrating the holiday season with “Make the Yuletide Bright” in the Performing and Media Arts Center Auditorium on the East Campus. The choirs are performing pieces by Britten, Conte, Hairston and others. There will also be a staged presentation of the final scene of Charles Dicken’s “A Christmas Carol”. At the conclusion, audience members may participate in a sing-a-long of traditional Christmas carols. Tickets may be purchased at the MJC Box Office, Tuesday – Friday, 12-5 p.m., or by calling 209-575-6776. Tickets are $6 for general admission and $5 for students, seniors, and children. Tickets may also be purchased at the door beginning 90 minutes prior to the performance. Campus parking is free.
HUGHSON
What: Toastmasters Meeting
When: Thursday, Dec. 13, 7-8:45 p.m.
Where: Samaritan Village, 7700 Fox Road
Info: Talk of The Town Toastmasters, Club #4295 invites area residents to its club to learn about the importance of leadership and communication skills for today’s professional. Talk of The Town Toastmasters provides a supportive and positive environment where members have the opportunity to develop their communication and leadership skills. For more information contact Maria Azevedo at 209-613-9706.
SONORA
What: InFocus Photography Competition and Exhibition
When: Through Monday, Jan. 28, 2019
Where: Tuolumne County Arts Alliance, 251 Barretta St.
Info: The Tuolumne County Arts Alliance presents the 32nd annual InFocus Photography Competition and Exhibition. Entries are being accepted online at www.smarterentry.com/CallsForEntry/TCAA. The deadline for final entries is 6 p.m. Jan. 28. The Call for Entry, instructions and further information can be found at Infocus-tcaa.org. This year’s competition will accept entries in the categories of landscapes, nature, in the moment, still life/found object, elements of design and water in all its forms. For more information, call the alliance at 209-532-2787 or email contests@tuolumnecountyarts.org.
TRACY
What: Grand Foundation Student Film Festival
When: Deadline: Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019
Where: Online: filmfreeway.com/GrandFoundationStudentFilmFestival
Info: The Grand Foundation is now accepting short film submissions for its Third Annual Student Film Festival to be held Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts in Tracy. The final deadline for film submissions is Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. Submission forms, deadline information, submission rules and guidelines, and legal releases are available on our Grand Foundation website at grandfoundation.org/events/film. The Festival is designed to inspire young filmmakers and give them an attainable venue in which to have their short film live-screened, juried and awarded. For more information contact Cynthia Souza, 209-835-3900 or visit www.facebook.com/grandfoundation.
TURLOCK
What: Turlock Downtown Christmas Parade
When: Friday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Downtown Main Street
Info: The community is invited to the 40th Annual Turlock Christimas Parade, themed, “Rolling Through The Decades,” presented by the city of Turlock with a special sponsorship by the Turlock Firefighters Local 2434. The parade will begin at Canal Drive and roll through historic Main Street to the Stanislaus County Fairground with themed floats representing the 70s, 80s, 90s and Y2K. For more information call 209-668-5594 or visit cityofturlock.org/recreation/communityevents/christmasparade.asp.
