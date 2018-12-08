Young people who have left foster care get boost from Modesto furniture store

The Ashley Homestore in Modesto presented free furniture to five former foster children preparing for adulthood.
The chain worked with Aspiranet, the state’s largest social service nonprofit, on Thursday’s event at the Sisk Road store.
The recipients were identified only as Anthony, Bryan, Skyla, Jordan and Terence. Each received a sofa, loveseat, end tables, bed, mattress, box springs, pillows and nightstand.
The donation is part of a statewide partnership between Ashley and Aspiranet that started in 2015.
“For a group of young adults who never had much that was their own, a bed and a sofa that belongs only to them is monumental,” said an email from Jeff Rosenplot, communications director for Aspiranet.
The recipients are part of its Transitional-Aged Youth program, for clients between 18 and 24. Mentors help them with finances, education, relationships and other issues they will face.
Stan State looks north
People at California State University, Stanislaus, are raising money for CSU students affected by the Camp Fire in Paradise.
Stan State already has a Campus Cares fund, which helps students at the Turlock school in times of crisis. Through December, half of the new donations will go to students at CSU Chico, close to the devastating fire.
“The Campus Cares initiative was founded on the principle of helping those who need it most – providing critical assistance so that our students can stay in school,” a website post said.
More information is at www.csustan.edu/student-affairs.
Bank of Stockton names CEO
The Bank of Stockton has named Douglass M. Eberhardt II as its chief executive officer and chairman of the board, upon the death last month of his father, Douglass M. Eberhardt.
The younger Eberhardt already was president of the bank. It has four branches in Stanislaus County among its 20 locations and has $3 billion in assets.
Eberhardt II is the fourth member of the family to lead the bank since 1949. The others are his father, uncle Robert Eberhardt and grandfather Roman Leslie Eberhardt. The business was founded in 1867.
The new CEO and chairman graduated from the University of the Pacific business school, named for the Eberhardt family.
And finally ...
Nominations will be taken until Jan. 11 for the 40th annual awards from the Stanislaus County Commission for Women. It will honor several past and present residents in four categories – Outstanding Women, Outstanding Young Women, Living Pioneers and Women of History.
Forms can be downloaded at www.stanislauswomen.net. They also can be obtained at all county libraries and via email at sccforwomen@gmail.com.
The awards will be presented at a March 9 brunch at Greens in downtown Modesto. The cost and other details are still to come on the commission website.
Names of Note recognizes people and organizations for their contribution to their communities. Submit items to jholland@modbee.com.
