Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (12/05/18)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Area Partners in Science lecture
When: Friday, 6 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: Free lecture, “The 1986 Chernobyl Meltdown and Consequences,” by Sergei Samborski, California State University, Stanislaus. The presentation focuses on the evacuation of children from Chernobyl and their psychological and physical rehabilitation in the summer camps in Crimea. The presentation will be in Sierra Hall 132, followed by Science Night at the Great Valley Musuem, also on campus. 7-10 p.m. For more information, visit modestoscience.wordpress.com or www.mjc.edu/news/hydrogenpoweredfuture.php or the Facebook page.
What: Compassionate Friends Candle Lighting
When: Sunday, 7 p.m.
Where: Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way
Info: Bereaved families and their friends are invited to attend this program in memory of children, grandchildren, and siblings who have died at any age, from any cause. Arrive early to pick up a complimentary candle and set your loved one’s photo on the remembrance table. For more information or to RSVP call 209-622-6786 or email tcfmodestoriverbank@gmail.com
What: SCCW Outstanding Women Nominations
When: Through, Friday, Jan. 11, 2019
Info: The Stanislaus County Commission for Women presents its 40th Annual Outstanding Women Nominations and Awards. Nominations are currently being accepted for categories including Women of History, Living Pioneers and Young Women - high school seniors to age 24, which includes a cash scholarship. Nomination forms are available via email at SCCforWomen@gmail.com or can be downloaded from www.StanislausWomen.net or may be obtained at all Stanislaus County Libraries. Nominations must be postmarked or arrive by email no later than Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. Awards will be presented on Saturday, March 9, 2019.
COULTERVILLE
What: Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast
When: Sunday, 8 a.m.
Where: Coulterville Old Schoolhouse, Corner of Broadway and Cemetery streets
Info: The Northern Mariposa County History Center (NMCHC) holds its Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast with pancakes, eggs, ham or sausage, and fresh fruit. Hot coffee, tea, cocoa, orange juice and milk are available. Adults $5, children $3, family of four $15. Proceeds cover operating expenses of the Coulterville museum. For more information, call 209-878-3015 or visit coultervillehistorycenter.org.
LA GRANGE
What: Odd Fellows Breakfast
When: Sunday, 8 to 11 a.m.
Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.
Info: The La Grange Odd Fellows, LaFayette Lodge #65 invites the public to its second Sunday breakfast at the IOOF Hall. Guests will get biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham and cheese omelets and all-you-can-eat pancakes. Cost is $6 adults, ages 7 to 12 are $3, and 6 and under are free. Complimentary coffee and orange juice will also be available. For more information call Chris at 209-853-2128 or email renwah@sonnet.com.
MURPHYS
What: Murphys open house
When: Friday, 5-8 p.m.
Where: Murphys Historic District, Main Street
Info: Every year on the first Friday in December, Murphys celebrates the start of the holiday season with a community open house on historic Main Street. Admission is free, the streets are closed to traffic. The annual event is an old-fashioned celebration featuring a parade, holiday treats and entertainment hosted by Main Street merchants, restaurants, wineries and the Murphys Business Association. Santa and the missus will be available for photos with the kids in the Native Sons Hall. For more information, visit visitmurphys.com.
SALIDA
What: Salida Municipal Advisory Council
When: Thursday, 7 pm.
Where: Stanislaus County Library - Salida Branch, 4835 Sisk Road
Info: The Salida MAC meets every 4th Thursday of the month in the Library’s community room. This month’s meeting is early due to the holiday season. The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sherrif's Office, Stanislaus County Supervisor Terry Withrow and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information contact Brad Johnson at 209-502-6228 or email salidamac@gmail.com or visit salidamac.weebly.com.
40 YEARS AGO: Students representing five Modesto schools earned the top scores on a state-mandated achievement test. The Modesto Board of Education reported that the students came from Enslen, Rose Avenue and Sutter elementary schools as well as for Grace Davis and Thomas Downey high schools. The test scores were for the 1977-78 school year.
