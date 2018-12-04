Turlock City Hall among those going dark to honor Bush

Turlock City Hall will close Wednesday as part of the national day of mourning for former President George H.W. Bush, whose funeral will take place at the Washington National Cathedral.
But the city also is closing because it is required to give its employees the day off as a paid holiday.
Turlock is an outlier among local governments. Stanislaus County and the county’s eight other cities will remain open, along with Modesto City Schools and the Turlock Unified School District as well as the Modesto and Turlock irrigation districts.
But Merced and Tuolumne counties will close. And federal offices will be closed, and the Postal Service will close its offices and suspend regular mail deliveries. Some banks also will close.
Mayor Gary Soiseth said in a text message that “Turlock is proud to honor a patriot like former President George H.W. Bush” but said the closure also complies with agreements between the city and its labor groups.
The city’s agreements with the Turlock Management Association — Public Safety, Confidential Employees, Management Employees, and the Turlock City Employees Association all state that employees of these groups get the day off when the governor or president declares a day of mourning or holiday.
President Donald Trump has declared Wednesday a national day of mourning for Bush, who died Friday at the age of 94.
Turlock’s labor agreements with the Turlock Associated Police Officers and Turlock Firefighters Local 2434 do not state their members get a paid day off when the governor or president declares a holiday or day of mourning.
A Turlock news release states that while city offices will be closed, employees who provide essential services will work Wednesday. City Hall will reopen Thursday.
