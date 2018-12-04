Seats available for public to attend Stanislaus County deputy’s funeral

Hundreds of law enforcement officers from around the state are expected to attend the memorial service for Deputy Antonio “Tony” Hinostroza on Thursday, but there is still some room for the public.
About 300 seats will available for members of the public who wish to pay their respects at the 10 a.m. service at The House on Coffee Road in Modesto, said Sgt. Tom Letras. However, there will not be room for the public to park at the church, he said.
Immediately following the service, there will be a procession to Lakewood Memorial Park in Hughson.
The procession is expected to leave the church shortly before noon, going east on Briggsmore Avenue. At Claus Road, it will head south, then east on Yosemite Boulevard to Santa Fe Avenue. The procession will then go south on Santa Fe to the cemetery.
Intersections will be blocked as the procession goes through, but there will be no road closures, Letras said.
The service also will be live streamed on the Sheriff Department’s Facebook page.
Hinostroza, 45, died Nov. 25 when his patrol car collided with a traffic signal pole at the intersection of Claribel Road and Terminal Avenue. The 19-year veteran was driving with lights and sirens activated to assist fellow deputies who were in a pursuit.
According to his obituary, Hinostroza is survived by his mother, Gloria Casas; sons Michael Hinostroza and Steven Hinostroza; and siblings Carlos Vasquez, Albert Vasquez, and Sonia Tosado.
