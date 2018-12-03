Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (12/04/18)

MODESTO
What: Marine Corps League Coffee and Conversation
When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 7-11 a.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15
Info: The Marine Corps League invites all veterans to free coffee and doughnuts. Enjoy conversation with fellow veterans. For more information, call Mike Pelucca, 209-324-2977.
What: MJC Electronic Music Concert
When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC - East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: The Modesto JC Department of Music presents, “Do You Know the Wave” - Electronic Music Concert in the Music Recital Hall on East Campus. The concert is open to the public and admission is free with donations accepted. Campus parking is free after 5 p.m. The concert features original electronic music compositions created by student composers from the Electronic Music 2 class. The MJC Electronic Music Studio director, David Dow, is also performing an original composition. For more information contact Dow at 209-575-6078 or dowd@mjc.edu.
What: MJC Choir and Chamber Singers Concert
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC - East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: The Modesto JC Concert Choir and Chamber Singers are celebrating the holiday season with “Make the Yuletide Bright” in the Performing and Media Arts Center Auditorium on the East Campus. The choirs are performing pieces by Britten, Conte, Hairston and others. There will also be a staged presentation of the final scene of Charles Dicken’s “A Christmas Carol”. At the conclusion, audience members may participate in a sing-a-long of traditional Christmas carols. Tickets may be purchased at the MJC Box Office, Tuesday – Friday, 12-5 p.m., or by calling 209-575-6776. Tickets are $6 for general admission and $5 for students, seniors, and children. Tickets may also be purchased at the door beginning 90 minutes prior to the performance. Campus parking is free.
HUGHSON
What: Toastmasters Meeting
When: Thursday, Dec. 13, 7-8:45 p.m.
Where: Samaritan Village, 7700 Fox Road
Info: Talk of The Town Toastmasters, Club No. 4295 invites area residents to its club to learn about the importance of leadership and communication skills for today’s professional. Talk of The Town Toastmasters provides a supportive and positive environment where members have the opportunity to develop their communication and leadership skills. Along with our speaker, our members and guests will enjoy a regular Toastmasters meeting that include Table Topics - impromptu speeches and evaluations. For more information contact Maria Azevedo at 209-613-9706.
SALIDA
What: Salida Municipal Advisory Council
When: Thursday, 7 pm.
Where: Stanislaus County Library - Salida Branch, 4835 Sisk Road
Info: The Salida MAC meets the fourth Thursday of each month in the Library’s community room. The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sherrif's Office, Stanislaus County Supervisor Terry Withrow and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. This months meeting is early due to the holiday season. For more information contact Brad Johnson at 209-502-6228 or salidamac@gmail.com or visit salidamac.weebly.com.
TUOLUMNE
What: Soroptimists Annual All You Can Eat Crab Feed
When: Saturday, Jan. 19, 4:30 p.m.
Where: Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall, 19375 Fir Ave.
Info: Twain Harte Soroptimist presents its annual All You Can Eat Crab Feed on Saturday, Jan. 19, at the Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall. The dinner features homemade clam chowder, Caesar salad, all-you-can eat fresh Dungeness crab and more. Tickets are $50 per person and include a no-host wine and beer booth, that will also provide sodas and water. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. To purchase tickets call 209-928-1616 or visit www.twainhartesoroptimist.org. Proceeds benefit local charities.
TURLOCK
What: A Little Big Band Holiday Concert
When: Tuesday, Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway
Info: The Carnegie Arts Center presents the next concert in its Jazz Music Series, an evening of music from current and former Stanislaus State jazz students and faculty performing holiday classics with a twist. Cost it $10 General Admission; $5 students and Carnegie Members. Tickets available at the door. For more information call 209-632-5761 or visit www.carnegieartsturlock.org.
25 YEARS AGO: Stanislaus County filed an antitrust lawsuit against Pacific Gas & Electric Co. for more than $800 million in damages. The lawsuit accused the utility of fixing the price of natural gas while conspiring with Canadian natural gas producers from 1988 through 1993 at the expense of its customers in Stanislaus and 47 other California counties. The county had paid PG&E more than $1.1 million for natural gas over those 3 years and may have been overcharged as much as $400,000.
