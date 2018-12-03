Community Hospice continues holiday tree-lighting tradition

Light Up a Life, the 33rd annual tree-lighting ceremony, was presented by Community Hospice and Friends of Community Hospice on Sunday evening in front of Memorial Medical Center on Coffee Road.
It was a time to celebrate, remember and honor departed loved ones, Friends of Hospice President Pamela DiFrancia told the scores of people who gathered as the sky darkened. “On this night, we will be reminded of the light of their smiles and the light that they brought to our lives,” she said.
“We know that the light they gave us while they were here will always glow in our hearts. The lights on this tree are simply a tangible representation of that light inside of us, and they give an extra glow to us this holiday season.”
Community members were able purchase symbolic tree lights or inscribed ornaments in honor of their loved ones. The tree will remain lighted throughout the holidays.
The ceremonial tree lighters were Dr. Larry Podolsky and his wife, Nancy, who let their grandkids do the honors. The couple are dedicated supporters of Community Hospice, DiFrancia said. He has been on the board, and she has for five years donated her time and talent to inscribe the ornaments that go on the tree.
The Johansen High School Viking Singers performed at the lighting, and members Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3199 presented the colors.
To learn more about Community Hospice, go to hospiceheart.org.
