Subfreezing temperatures predicted for early Monday in Modesto area

Protect those plants, pets and pipes. The Modesto area is expected to reach a low temperature of 31 degrees Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. A freeze warning will be in effect between 3 and 9 a.m..
Frost-tender plants in containers should be brought inside, Today’s Homeowner advises on its website. Plants that must remain outside should be watered thoroughly before the freeze. Small ones should be covered with inverted buckets or flower pots. “Larger plants can be covered with fabric, old bed sheets, burlap, or commercial frost cloths (avoid using plastic),” the Today’s Homeowner article says.
The University of California Cooperative Extension in Sacramento County offers more information on frost protection at http://sacmg.ucanr.edu/Frost_Protection.
The American Red Cross says outdoor water pipes that most frequently freeze are hose bibs, swimming pool supply lines, water sprinkler lines and those that run against exterior walls and have little or no insulation. Its advice on protecting pipes from freezing includes, “Newspaper can provide some degree of insulation and protection to exposed pipes — even a quarter-inch thickness of newspaper can provide significant protection in areas that usually do not have frequent or prolonged temperatures below freezing.”
Houselogic.com says that inexpensive foam pipe insulation often is enough to protect pipes. the website for Homeowner FAQs suggests what may be the oldest method of protecting pipes. “Simply take some old rags or towels, and wrap them around any exposed pipes, spigots or other areas that you think is susceptible to freezing. Make sure it’s wrapped up tight and won’t come loose during a storm. The best option is to wrap duct tape around the towel.”
As for pets, the Humane Society advises simply bringing dogs and cats inside, even cats that typically are allowed to roam.
After the subfreezing temperature Monday morning, nighttime lows in the Modesto area for the next week are predicted to be in the 40s.
