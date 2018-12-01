Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (12/02/18)

MODESTO
What: Beginners Bridge Lessons
When: Monday, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto Bridge Center, 1117 Lone Palm
Info: Learn to play bridge or sharpen your game skills at the Modesto Bridge Center on Mondays at 9 a.m. Small group lessons plus lunch for $17. Taught by Judy Remmers and Jan Mastenbroek, master players. Modesto Bridge Center also offers playing opportunities on Mondays and Wednesdays for those who already know the game and want to achieve a higher level of play. Reservations encouraged but not required. For more information, contact Judy Remmers at 209-484-1742 or e-mail skybursting@aol.com.
What: YCCD Board Finance Committee
When: Monday, 11 a.m.
Where: Yosemite Community College District Office, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The YCCD Board Finance Committee will be meeting in the district’s Board Meeting Room A. Interested public and stakeholders are encouraged to attend. For more information, contact the YCCD office at 209-575-6509 or visit www.yosemite.edu or www.boarddocs.com.
What: Modesto Sea Scouts
When: Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Boy Scout Clubhouse, Enslen Park, 501 Stoddard Ave.
Info: Modesto Sea Scouts meet each Tuesday at the Boy Scout Clubhouse. They are currently welcoming new members between the ages of 14 and 21. For more information email ssstuolumne@gmail.com or visit www.ssstuolumne.org.
What: MJC Electronic Music Concert
When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC - East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: The Modesto Junior College Department of Music presents, “Do You Know the Wave” - Electronic Music Concert in the Music Recital Hall on East Campus. The concert is open to the public and admission is free with donations accepted. No permit is required for the campus parking lot next to the Recital Hall for the evening of the performance. The concert features original electronic music compositions created by student composers from the Electronic Music 2 class. The MJC Electronic Music Studio director, David Dow, is also performing an original electronic music composition. For more information contact Dow at 209-575-6078 or email dowd@mjc.edu.
What: Healthy Aging Association Volunteers Needed
When: Through, Friday, Jan. 24, 2019
Where: Stanislaus County Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 19
Info: Healthy Aging Association is looking for volunteers who would like to co-teach an 8-week course that meets once a week for 2 hours. Coaches are asked to commit to teaching two classes in their first year. If you are interested in learning more about the A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls and attending the upcoming volunteer coaches’ training call the Healthy Aging Association at 209-525-4670 or visit www.healthyagingassociation.org.
HUGHSON
Who: Hughson School Board Special Meeting
When: Tuesday, 5 p.m.
Where: Hughson USD, 6815 Hughson Avenue.
Info: The Hughson Unified School District Board of Trustees will be holding a special meeting that begins in open session at 5 p.m. with the approval of new board member; then adjourns to closed session and re-opens in regular session. The interested public and community stakeholders are encouraged to attend. For agenda information, visit boarddocs.com/ca/husd/Board.nsf/goto?. For district information, call 209-883-4428, ext 4.
PATTERSON
Who: Patterson School Board Meeting
When: Monday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Patterson USD, 510 Keystone Blvd.
Info: The Patterson Unified School District Board of Trustees will be holding a regular meeting that begins in closed session at 6:30 p.m.; then moves into the open session at 7 p.m.. The interested public and community stakeholders are encouraged to attend. For agenda information, visit boarddocs.com/ca/husd/Board.nsf/goto?. For district information, call 209-895-7700.
TRACY
What: Grand Foundation Student Film Festival
When: Deadline: Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019
Where: Online: filmfreeway.com/GrandFoundationStudentFilmFestival
Info: The Grand Foundation is now accepting short film submissions for its Third Annual Student Film Festival to be held Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts in Tracy. The final deadline for film submissions is Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. Submission forms, deadline information, submission rules and guidelines, and legal releases are available on our Grand Foundation website at grandfoundation.org/events/film. The Festival is designed to inspire young filmmakers and give them an attainable venue in which to have their short film live-screened, juried and awarded. For more information contact Cynthia Souza, 209-835-3900 or visit www.facebook.com/grandfoundation.
TURLOCK
What: A Little Big Band Holiday Concert
When: Tuesday, Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway
Info: The Carnegie Arts Center presents the next concert in its Jazz Music Series, an evening of music from current and former Stanislaus State jazz students and faculty performing holiday classics with a twist. Cost it $10 General Admission; $5 Students and Carnegie Members. Tickets available at the door. For more information call 209-632-5761 or visit www.carnegieartsturlock.org.
