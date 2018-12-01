Two dogs perish in central Modesto apartment fire, residents displaced by blaze

Two family dogs perished in an apartment fire in central Modesto late Saturday morning.
The Modesto Fire department was called at about 11:15 a.m. for a structure fire at Garden East Apartments, a multi-unit complex on the 1200 block of Norwegian Avenue. Callers to 911 said residents from the complex were trying to fight the blaze with fire extinguishers.
When crews arrived heavy smoke was visible from one of the single-story, fourplex apartments, said Modesto Fire Battalion Chief Darin Jesberg. Crews were able to keep the fire contained to a single apartment and it did not spread to the adjoining apartments or the surrounding fourplexes.
Jesberg said when crews entered the apartment of origin they found two deceased dogs. Modesto animal control was called to remove the family pets. No other injuries were reported.
Six adults and two children were displaced from the fourplex. The apartment where the fire started is a total loss, but Jesberg said he did not have an estimate on the cost of damages. Red Cross was called to help those affected by the fire. Firefighters carried out belonging salvaged from the fire.
Crews from Modesto, Ceres and Stanislaus fire departments responded to the blaze. Jesberg said fire investigators are on scene to determine the cause, but it appears accidental in nature.
