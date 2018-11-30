Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (12/01/18)

MODESTO
What: Marine Corps League Coffee and Conversation
When: Tuesday’s and Thursday’s, 7-11 a.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15
Info: The Marine Corps League invites all veterans to free coffee and doughnuts. Enjoy conversation with fellow veterans. For more information, call Mike Pelucca 209-324-2977.
What: MJC Community Orchestra presents “Godzilla vs. Grieg”
When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: Concert in the Auditorium of the Performing Arts Center on East Campus. Tickets are available at the door for $5 general admission and $2 for seniors and students of all ages. No permit is required for campus parking at night. The concert opens with Grieg’s “Peer Gynt Suite,” and concludes with “Godzilla.” For more information contact Professor Anne Martin at 209-575-6646 or email martinan@mjc.edu.
What: Modesto Area Partners in Science lecture
When: Friday, Dec. 7, 6 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: Free lecture, “The 1986 Chernobyl Meltdown and Consequences,” by Sergei Samborski of California State University, Stanislaus. The presentation focuses on the evacuation of children from Chernobyl and their psychological and physical rehabilitation in the summer camps in Crimea. The presentation will be in Sierra Hall 132. This is also followed by Science Night at the Great Valley Musuem, also on campus. 7-10 p.m. For more information, visit modestoscience.wordpress.com or www.mjc.edu/news/hydrogenpoweredfuture.php or the Facebook page.
What: Volunteer Opportunities
When: Dec. 8
Where: Downtown Modesto
Info: The City of Modesto needs the communities help with Spirit of Giving 5K Run/Walk, Saturday, Dec. 8. Volunteer jobs include: manning barricades, course monitoring, registration and more. To register online visit www.modestogov.com/FormCenter. For more information contact Stephanie Smith at 209-577-5450 or email ssmith@modestogov.com.
COLUMBIA
What: Columbia Big Band Jazz Concert
When: Sunday, 2 p.m.
Where: Columbia College, 11600 Columbia College Drive
Info: Columbia College Music Department invites the public to its concert in the Dogwood Theater featuring Bob Secor on the piano and trumpet. Tickets are $15 and are available at the Mountain Bookshop or the college bookstore at 209-588-5126 or visit facebook.com/CCJazzArtistSeries.
LODI
What: Central Sierra Audubon Society Outing
When: Tuesday, 7:30 a.m.
Where: Flooded farm fields on Woodbridge Road near Lodi
Info: The Central Sierra Audubon Society will be leading an outing to observe both Greater and Lesser Sandhill Cranes resting, eating and dancing in flooded farm fields on Woodbridge Road near Lodi. Later, the group will proceed a few miles north to the Cosumnes River Preserve, 2,000 acres of wetlands that hosts up to 90 seasonal bird species including shore birds and migrating ducks. It is suggested that walkers take lunch, snacks and water. The group will return to Sonora by dinnertime. For more information contact Jean Dakota at 415-454-8313 or email jdakota002@comcast.net. Walkers are asked to meet at Perko’s in Sonora, 824 Mono Way.
OAKDALE
Who: Oakdale Women's Club Luncheon/Meeting
When: Tuesday, noon to 2 p.m.
Where: Oakdale Golf & Country Club, 243 N. Stearns Road
Info: The last luncheon and meeting of the Oakdale Women’s Club for the year. The club will be discussing how the Oakdale Women’s Club “elves” will help Santa provide gift-filled Christmas stockings to local youth. There will also be a bake sale fundraiser for the club’s outreach programs. Seating based on reservations only. For more information or to make a reservation, contact Karen Barajas at 209-848-2231.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: Applebee's, 22501 Fulkerth Road
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
100 YEARS AGO: It was advertised that the Turlock Theatre was open once again. The tag line read: “The ‘Flu’ is Gone”. The Star Theatre advertised the showing of, “The Man from Funeral Range”, starring Wallace Reid.
