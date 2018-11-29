Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (11/30/18)

MODESTO
What: Chemo Crew's Pancake Breakfast
When: Saturday, 8:30-11 a.m.
Where: Big Valley Grace Community Church, 4040 Tully Road
Info: Chemo Crew’s the fifth annual Pancake Breakfast. All proceeds will benefit the support group and services provided to local cancer patients. Enjoy pancakes with a visit from Santa and a silent auction. Tickets are $10 for adults, survivors and children $5. For more information, contact Chemo Crew at 209-216-6271 or thechemocrew@gmail.com, or visit www.chemocrew.com.
What: Dickens Faire
When: Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Outside and inside McHenry Mansion, 1402 I St.
Info: The annual Dickens Fair will feature a farmer’s market and craft booths for the public. While attending the Victorian-themed faire, the mansion will be open for free tours and the gift store will also be open. Children’s programs will be held at the nearby McHenry Museum. For more information call 209-549-0428 or email info@mchenrymansion.com or visit www.mchenrymansion.org.
What: Beginners Bridge Lessons
When: Monday, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto Bridge Center, 1117 Lone Palm
Info: Learn to play bridge or sharpen your game skills at the Modesto Bridge Center on Mondays at 9 a.m. Small group lessons plus lunch for $17. Taught by Judy Remmers and Jan Mastenbroek, master players. Modesto Bridge Center also offers playing opportunities on Mondays and Wednesdays for those who already know the game and want to achieve a higher level of play. Reservations encouraged but not required. For more information, contact Judy Remmers at 209-484-1742 or e-mail at skybursting@aol.com.
What: Christmas Tea
When: Tuesday, 1:30
Where: McHenry Mansion, 1402 I St.
Info: The McHenry Mansion will be offering seasonal teas for the public to sample. The 11:30 a.m. seating is sold out, but tickets are still available for the 1:30 p.m. seating; reservations required, $30. For more information call 209-522-1739 or email info@mchenrymansion.com or visit www.mchenrymansion.org.
What: Modesto Sea Scouts
When: Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Boy Scout Clubhouse, Enslen Park, 501 Stoddard Ave.
Info: Modesto Sea Scouts meet each Tuesday at the Boy Scout Clubhouse. They are currently welcoming new members between the ages of 14-21. For more information email ssstuolumne@gmail.com or visit www.ssstuolumne.org.
COLUMBIA
What: Columbia SHP Lamplight Tour
When: Friday and Saturday
Where: Columbia State Historic Park, 11255 Jackson St.
Info: Columbia State Historic Park and Friends of Columbia present this year’s Lamplight Tour, “A Columbia Christmas Calamity or Aunt Martha’s Travelling Fruitcake.” Participants will be guided through the decorated town during the walking play. Docent-led lamplight tours will run Friday, Nov. 30, at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 1, at 5:30 p.m. and leaving every 15 minutes. Tickets $25; $15 ages 9-17 and free ages 8 and under. For more information or purchase tickets visit www.friendsofcolumbiashp.com/lamplight or call 209-588-9128 or visit www.parks.ca.gov. All proceeds will benefit the Friends of Columbia and their outreach efforts.
DENAIR
What: Santa Comes to Denair
When: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Road Dog Cycle, corner of Main & Santa Fe
Info: Santa Day serves as a fundraiser and community donation event to collect toys, food and monetary donations for local outreach programs. There will be cookies, hot chocolate and coffee. Pictures with Santa on his Harley will be available, as well as wagon rides around Denair. For more information call 209-669-7404.
TURLOCK
What: Assyrian Women’s Vocal Concert
When: Saturday, 5-6:30 p.m.
Where: Carnegia Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway
Info: The Assyrian Arts Institute, a new charitable organization to protect and preserve the ancient arts and traditions of the Assyrians, invites the community to a vocal concert featuring nine classically trained vocalists from different parts of the world. Arrangements will include Christmas chorals to songs in the Aramaic language. Tickets are $50. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.assyrianartsinstitute.org. For all other inquiries contact Roshel Aghassi at 916-770-5417 or Anthony Narsi at 209-485-5339 or email ccasya209@gmail.com.
75 YEARS AGO: The State Theater showed the “Phantom of the Opera” in technicolor. The movie starred Nelson Eddy, Susana Foster and Claude Rains. The Princess Theater showed “Sweet Rosie O’Grady,” starring Betty Grable, Robert Young and Adolphe Menjou.
