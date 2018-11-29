Let it glow! Time for holiday lighting display guide

Do you turn your front yard into a winter wonderland for the Christmas season? Do your neighbors’ holiday lights turn eyes all aglow? If so, we want to hear from you.
The Bee is looking for homes adorned with fantastic outdoor lights, decorations and displays. Give us the address and city and we will put together a guide with video and photos. If you would, please say a bit about the display.
Contact Deke Farrow at jfarrow@modbee.com or, if you don’t do email, 209-578-2327. You are welcome to include in an email a jpeg photo attachment or video clip. Those become property of The Bee and may be published in print and online.
