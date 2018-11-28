Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (11/29/18)

MODESTO
What: Stop the Bleed Free Community Course
When: Thursday, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Doctors Medical Center, 1441 Florida Ave.
Info: According to the American College of Surgeons, uncontrolled bleeding is the leading cause of preventable deaths resulting from a traumatic injury. This course is designed to teach non-medically trained community members how to control bleeding while awaiting first responders. It’s important to know what steps can help reduce blood loss and help increase the chance of surviving a traumatic injury. For more information or to register, call 209-573-6151.
What: Free Car Seat Checks
When: Friday, 1-4 p.m.
Where: Westport Fire Department, 5160 S Carpenter Road
Info: Safe Kids Stanislaus, led by Doctors Medical Center and Stanislaus County Police Activities League, are hosting free car seat checks. Learn how to install your child's car seat or booster seat. Find out if it's time for a change. Nationally certified technicians will inspect and help properly install your child's car seat. Bring: Car seat, child who rides in the seat, child seat instruction manual and vehicle owner's manual. Six months and later term expectant mothers welcome. Plan on spending approximately 45 minutes per car seat. For more information to reserve a spot call 209-558-5774.
What: Volunteer Opportunities
When: December 1 and 8
Where: Downtown Modesto
Info: Volunteers needed the Holiday Lights Parade and Spirit of Giving 5K Run/Walk. Celebration of Lights Holiday Parade, Saturday, Dec. 1, volunteer jobs include manning barricades, parade float staging, course monitoring and more. Spirit of Giving 5K Run/Walk, Saturday, Dec. 8, jobs include manning barricades, course monitoring, registration and more. To register online for this year’s Celebration of Lights downtown Holiday Parade and/or the Spirit of Giving 5K Fun Run visit www.modestogov.com/FormCenter. For more information contact Stephanie Smith at 209-577-5450 or email ssmith@modestogov.com.
What: Modesto Area Partners in Science lecture
When: Friday, Dec. 7, 6 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: Free lecture, “The 1986 Chernobyl Meltdown and Consequences,” by Sergei Samborski, California State University, Stanislaus. The presentation focuses on the evacuation of children from Chernobyl and their psychological and physical rehabilitation in the summer camps in Crimea. The presentation will be in Sierra Hall 132. This is also followed by Science Night at the Great Valley Museum, also on campus. 7-10 p.m. For more information, visit modestoscience.wordpress.com or www.mjc.edu/news/hydrogenpoweredfuture.php or the Facebook page.
COLUMBIA
What: AAUW Home Tour
When: Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.
Where: Church of the 49ers, 11155 Jackson St.
Info: The American Association of University Women invites the public to tour four local homes, including Sonora's historic Sugg House. Visitors can enjoy teas, browse a boutique and more. Tickets are $25 and may be purchased at the Mountain Bookshop, Joan's Boutique and Sonora Lumber. All proceeds go to scholarships for Mother Lode women and girls. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 209-533-0455 or visit aauwsonora.org.
OAKDALE
Who: Oakdale Women's Club Luncheon/Meeting
When: Tuesday, Dec. 4, noon to 2 p.m.
Where: Oakdale Golf & Country Club, 243 N. Stearns Road
Info: The last luncheon and meeting of the Oakdale Women’s Club for the year. The club will be discussing how the Oakdale Women’s Club “elves” will help Santa provide gift-filled Christmas stockings to local youth. There will also be a bake sale fundraiser for the club’s outreach programs. Seating based on reservations only. For more information or to make a reservation, contact Karen Barajas at 209-848-2231.
SONORA
What: InFocus Photography Competition and Exhibition
When: Thursday, Dec. 6-Monday, Jan. 28, 2019
Where: Tuolumne County Arts Alliance, 251 Barretta St.
Info: The Tuolumne County Arts Alliance presents the 32nd annual InFocus Photography Competition and Exhibition. Entries are being accepted using the web-based competition management system www.smarterentry.com/CallsForEntry/TCAA. The deadline for final entries is Jan. 28 by 6 p.m. The call for entry, instructions and further information can be found at Infocus-tcaa.org. This year’s competition will accept entries in the categories of: landscapes, nature, in the moment, still life/found object, elements of design and water in all its forms. For more information, call the alliance at 209-532-2787 or email contests@tuolumnecountyarts.org.
