Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (11/28/18)

MODESTO
What: Special Needs in My City Parent Support Meeting
When: Thursday, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Cornerstone Community Bldg., 2200 Sunrise Ave.
Info: Special Needs In My City, Inc., a nonprofit initiative, is a one stop online resource center for families with individuals with special needs. To find out more about resources and events for your child of all ages, or their special needs podcast, attend their monthly parent support meetings or connect with other parent, visit specialneedsinmycity.com or email to snimc@snimcity.com to RSVP for details.
What: Chemo Crew's Pancake Breakfast
When: Saturday, 8-11 a.m.
Where: Big Valley Grace Community Church, 4040 Tully Road
Info: Chemo Crew’s the fifth annual Pancake Breakfast. All proceeds will benefit the support group and services provided to local cancer patients. Enjoy pancakes with a visit from Santa and a silent auction. Tickets are $10 for adults, survivors and children $5. For more information, contact Chemo Crew at 209-216-6271 or thechemocrew@gmail.com, or visit www.chemocrew.com.
What: Dickens Faire
When: Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Outside and inside McHenry Mansion, 1402 I St.
Info: The annual Dickens Fair will feature a farmer’s market and craft booths for the public. While attending the Victorian-themed faire, the mansion will be open for free tours and the gift store will also be open. Children’s programs will be held at the nearby McHenry Museum. For more information call 209-549-0428 or email info@mchenrymansion.com or visit www.mchenrymansion.org.
What: MJC Equine Science Horse Auction Fundraiser
When: Saturday, 9 a.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The MJC Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Division is holding a horse auction in support of the Equine Science program. The auction includes 13 trained horses, for riders of varying skills, as well as a several of last spring’s foals. Most of the animals were donated by members of the community and MJC students have been training and working with them throughout the fall semester. Photos and descriptions at www.facebook.com/mjc.equine. For more information contact Julie Haynes at 209-575-6872 or email at haynesj@mjc.edu.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Friends of the Calaveras County Fair
When: Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Where: Greenhorn Creek Golf Resort, 711 McCauley Ranch Road
Info: The Friends of the Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee will be meeting in the Camps Restaurant at Greenhorn Creek Golf Resort. Members of the public and stakeholders are welcome to attend. For more information visit frogtown.org or email the Friends at Fair at friendsoftheccfair@gmail.com or visit www.friendsofthecalaverascountyfair.org.
CERES
What: Ceres Woman's Club Christmas Boutique
When: Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: American Legion Hall corner Lawrence and 9th Ceres
Info: The Ceres Woman's Club invites the public to its Christmas Boutique. Visitors will be able to browse and purchase handmade crafts, baked goods and have a chance at drawings. Lunch will be provided for purchase, cost $10. Proceeds from the boutique sales go to fund scholarships and donations to organizations that help women and children. For more information, call Belvia at 209-360-9221.
EMPIRE
What: Empire Library Designs Program
When: Thursday, 3:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Library, Empire Branch, 18 South Abbie.
Info: Programs designed to let children use their skills to develop creative designs. On Thursday, children can take part in bracelet making using colorful beads and string. For more information, contact Diane Ramirez at 209-524-5505 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.
TURLOCK
What: Assyrian Women’s Vocal Concert
When: Saturday, 5-6:30 p.m.
Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway
Info: The Assyrian Arts Institute, a new charitable organization to protect and preserve the ancient arts and traditions of the Assyrians, invites the community to a vocal concert featuring nine classical trained vocalists from different parts of the world. Arrangements will include Christmas chorals to songs in the Aramaic language. Tickets are $50. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.assyrianartsinstitute.org. For all other inquiries contact Roshel Aghassi at 916-770-5417 or Anthony Narsi at 209-485-5339 or email ccasya209@gmail.com.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
40 YEARS AGO: In the wake of San Francisco Supervisor Harvey Milk and Mayor George Moscone assassinations by former supervisor Dan White, the National Football League rejected a request to postpone the San Francisco 49ers home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Eugene R. Friend, president of the Recreation and Park Commission made the request for the Monday night game to be delayed 24 hours. A silent tribute was held before kickoff.
It was reported that on a vote of 4-2, the Modesto City Council denied an amendment to the city charter for the March 1979 ballot that would have shifted the municipal elections from March to November. Council members Harry Kullijian and Richard Lang dissented in the vote that rejected the school board’s request for a change. The next review of the city charter was expected in 1980.
