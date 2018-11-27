Stanislaus deputies group starts memorial fund for fallen brother. Service date, time, place announced

The Stanislaus Sworn Deputies Association has established a Tony Hinostroza Memorial Fund and is warning that there are no other authorized memorial funds or online fundraising accounts that will be established.

A 19-year Sheriff’s Department veteran, Deputy Antonio “Tony” Hinostroza, 45, was driving with lights and sirens activated to assist fellow deputies in a pursuit when he crashed into a traffic signal pole in the southeast corner of Claribel Road and Terminal Avenue on Sunday night. He died upon impact..

The memorial service for Hinostroza has been scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m. at The House Modesto, 1601 Coffee Road. Details are forthcoming from the Sheriff’s Department.

The fund is to help the deputy’s family in its time of need. Donations can be made at any Westamerica Bank branch to the Tony Hinostroza Memorial Fund, or mailed to: Stanislaus Sworn Deputies Association, Tony Hinostroza Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 2314, Ceres, CA 95307. To give online, visit https://www.stanislaussworn.com/donation.html.

“Sometimes, scammers set up gofundme accounts or make calls for money,” Sheriff’s Department spokesman Deputy Royjindar Singh said Tuesday. He advised, “No one from our agency (the Sworn Deputies Association) or associated with the department will be making calls to collect money.”

After such bogus accounts were set up when Deputy Dennis Wallace was gunned down near Hughson in November 2016, the Sheriff’s Department said on its Facebook pages, “As with any tragedy, there are always those criminals who find a way to take advantage of the great people in our community who want to help.”