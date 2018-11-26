Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (11/27/18)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Parkinson's Support Group
When: Wednesday, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Where: Trinity Presbyterian Church Telle Fellowship Center, 1600 Carver Road
Info: The Modesto Parkinson's Support Group invites the public to its next meeting. Carlos Becerra of Alpha Fitness in Turlock will discuss the importance of exercise and strengthening the muscles. Refreshments and Support Circles after the presentation. For more information call 209-526-6184 or email modestoparkinsons@gmail.com .
What: Crows Landing Corridor Workshop
When: Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Agricultural Center, 3800 Cornucopia Way
Info: Stanislaus County Public Work along with Stanislaus County officials and City of Modesto representatives will be holding a public workshop on the upcoming changes to Crow Landing Road, from West-East Hatch Road to West-East Whitmore Ave. The workshop is open the public and interested stakeholders in the widening and pedestrian safety project. For more information call Kendall Flint at 650-455-1201 or email kflint@rgs.ca.gov or visit www.crowslandingcorridor.com.
What: Real Estate Program
When: Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Where: Modesto Library, 1500 I St.
Info: The Modesto Library, in partnership with Realtor Cyndy Hackett, will offer a free monthly residential real estate program, “Real Talk Real Estate.” Hackett’s next presentation will focus on investing. A question and answer session will follow. For more information, call 209-558-7814. Information on upcoming programs in this series will be posted at stanislauslibrary.org.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Central Sierra Audubon Society Meeting
When: Tuesday, 6 p.m.
Where: Manzanita Arts Emporium, 1211 S Main St., Ste 110
Info: The Central Sierra Audubon Society present guest speaker Barry Boulton. He will show his video of a family of osprey nesting and raising four young at New Melones Visitors Center. With the help of Bureau of Reclamation staff at the center, Boulton videoed the family during the spring this year. The video shows many scenes of the birds’ behavior patterns and actions. The showing is open to any interested members of the community. Refreshments will be served and bird publications will be offered for sale. The showing is open to any interested members of the community. For more information call Jan Jorn-Baird at 209-532-1106 or visit centralsierraaudubon.org.
COLUMBIA
What: Columbia SHP Lamplight Tour
When: Friday and Saturday
Where: Columbia State Historic Park, 11255 Jackson St.
Info: Columbia State Historic Park and Friends of Columbia present this year’s Lamplight Tour, “A Columbia Christmas Calamity or Aunt Martha’s Travelling Fruitcake.” Participants will be guided through the decorated town during the walking play while listening to snippets of the town’s happenings. Docent-led Lamplight Tours will run Friday, Nov. 30, at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 1, at 5:30 p.m. and leaving every 15 minutes. Tickets $25, 18 and over; $15 9-17 years of age and children 8 and under are free. For more information or purchase tickets visit www.friendsofcolumbiashp.com/lamplight or call 209-588-9128 or visit www.parks.ca.gov. All proceeds will benefit the Friends of Columbia and their outreach efforts.
HUGHSON
Who: Hughson school board meeting
When: Tuesday, 5 p.m.
Where: Hughson USD, 6815 Hughson Ave.
Info: The Hughson Unified School District Board of Trustees special session will be on the state of the school district. The interested public and stakeholders are encouraged to attend. For agenda information, visit boarddocs.com/ca/husd/Board.nsf/goto?. For district information, call 209-883-4428, ext 4.
SONORA
What: Central Sierra Audubon Society Meeting
When: Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Tuolumne County Library, 480 Greenley Road
Info: The Central Sierra Audubon Society present guest speakers David Harden and Pamela Blair. They will show pictures of birds and other sites in Baja, California and Belize. Harden and Blair have made many trips south of the border, looking at birds, mammals and reptiles, along with kayaking, beach camping, looking at Mayan ruins. Refreshments will be served and bird publications will be offered for sale. The showing is open to any interested members of the community. For more information call Jan Jorn-Baird at 209-532-1106 or visit centralsierraaudubon.org.
25 YEARS AGO: It was reported that Hazel Berg donated $300,000 to help the Turlock Covenant Village build a 300-seat fellowship center. Berg was one of the first residents in the Cedar building, built in 1979. She later moved to Brandel Manor, Emanuel Medical Center’s skilled nursing care facility. Both Covenant Village and Emanuel awere owned by the Evangelical Covenant Church. Other residents of Covenant Village, helped raise an additional $125,000 to furnish the fellowship center.
