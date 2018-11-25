Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (11/26/18)

MODESTO
What: Parent Resource Center poinsettia fundraiser
When: Monday
Where: By phone or online order
Info: The Parent Resource Center of Modesto presents its 22nd annual poinsettia fundraiser. Poinsettia plants are available in traditional Christmas red or pink and are wrapped in foil. New this year are pink poinsettias. Prices per plant are $13 for regular size red or pink plants and $30 for large red plants. Free local delivery is available for case orders. Funds raised go toward the center’s continued work to prevent child abuse and build strong, healthy families. To place orders, call 209-549-8193, ext. 103, or visit https://squareup.com/store/parent-resource-center.
What: YCCD Board of Trustees Special Meeting
When: Monday, 11 a.m.
Where: YCCD District Office, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The Yosemite Community College District board will hold a special meeting. It will open with a closed session at 11 a.m., followed by an open session at 11:45 a.m. For more information, contact the YCCD office at 209-575-6509 or visit www.yosemite.edu or www.boarddocs.com.
What: Marine Corps League Coffee and Conversation
When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 7-11 a.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15
Info: The Marine Corps League invites all veterans to free coffee and doughnuts. Enjoy conversation with fellow veterans. For more information, call Mike Pelucca, 209-324-2977.
What: Modesto Sea Scouts
When: Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Boy Scout Clubhouse, Enslen Park, 501 Stoddard Ave.
Info: Modesto Sea Scouts meet each week. They welcome new members between the ages of 14-21. For more information, email ssstuolumne@gmail.com or visit www.ssstuolumne.org.
COLUMBIA
What: AAUW Home Tour
When: Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.
Where: Church of the 49ers, 11155 Jackson St.
Info: The American Association of University Women invites the public to tour four local homes, including Sonora’s historic Sugg House. Visitors can enjoy teas, browse a boutique and more. Tickets are $25 and may be purchased at the Mountain Bookshop, Joan’s Boutique and Sonora Lumber. All proceeds go to scholarships for Mother Lode women and girls. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 209-533-0455 or visit aauwsonora.org.
HUGHSON
What: Veterans Advisory Commission
When: Monday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Hughson Senior Center, 2307 Fourth St.
Info: The commission represents veterans in Stanislaus County by advising the Board of Supervisors and staff on matters pertaining to vets. Members of the public are welcome and are encouraged to volunteer on committees. For more information, call Warbee Bruce, 209-485-2297.
Who: Hughson school board meeting
When: Tuesday, 5 p.m.
Where: Hughson USD, 6815 Hughson Avenue.
Info: The Hughson Unified School District Board of Trustees special session will be on the state of the school district. The interested public and stakeholders are encouraged to attend. For agenda information, visit boarddocs.com/ca/husd/Board.nsf/goto?. For district information, call 209-883-4428, ext 4.
OAKDALE
Who: Oakdale Women’s Club luncheon meeting
When: Tuesday, Dec. 4, noon to 2 p.m.
Where: Oakdale Golf & Country Club, 243 N. Stearns Road
Info: The last luncheon and meeting of the Oakdale Women’s Club for the year. The club will be discussing how the Oakdale Women’s Club “elves” will help Santa to provide gift-filled Christmas stockings to local youth. And there will also be a bake sale fundraiser, where the funds go back into the club’s outreach programs. Seating based on reservations only. For more information or to make a reservation, contact Karen Barajas at 209-848-2231.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club weekly luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: Sizzler, 3101 Hotel Drive
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
What: Assyrian women’s vocal concert
When: Saturday, 5-6:30 p.m.
Where: Carnegia Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway
Info: The Assyrian Arts Institute, a new charitable organization to protect and preserve the ancient arts and traditions of the Assyrians, invites the community to a vocal concert featuring nine classically trained vocalists from different parts of the world. Arrangements will include Christmas chorals to songs in the Aramaic language. Tickets are $50. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.assyrianartsinstitute.org. For all other inquiries, contact Roshel Aghassi at 916-770-5417 or Anthony Narsi at 209-485-5339 or email ccasya209@gmail.com.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
Comments