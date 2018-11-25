Something for everyone — and stuff you didn’t even know you needed — at Mod Shop

The scene Saturday night in downtown Modesto was straight out of the classic Christmas song “Silver Bells”: “City sidewalks, busy sidewalks, dressed in holiday style ... as the shoppers rush home with their treasures.”
J Street sidewalks were indeed bustling as the Mod Shop Indie Crafters Market pulled shoppers from stores to galleries to eateries, all hosting locally made wares. The sixth annual event is part of the Small Business Saturday movement that answers Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Venues were packed as browsers and buyers found things they didn’t even know they wanted. Typewriter-key pendants. Spiral-bound journals made from the front and back covers of vintage books. Beautiful wooden toys. Flower pots shaped and painted like Frida Kahlo’s head.
Organizers said there were more than 100 vendors — the largest participation so far. “We were thrilled with how everything went,” Kate Trompetter said Sunday morning in a text to The Bee, adding her thanks to volunteers and host locations. Some stayed open late, others gave up dining space. “Modesto really knows how to show up! Our vendors were amazing, the music was awesome, and we believe we had more people than ever in attendance.
“It’s challenging for us to estimate the number of people who come downtown, but every person we talked to believed there were more there were more people than in previous years. So, it keeps growing and that’s a great sign.”
