Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (11/25/18)

MODESTO
What: Real Estate Program
When: Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Where: Modesto Library, 1500 I St.
Info: The Modesto Library, in partnership with Realtor Cyndy Hackett, will offer a free monthly residential real estate program, “Real Talk Real Estate.” Hackett’s next presentation will focus on investing. A question and answer session will follow. For more information, call 209-558-7814. Information on upcoming programs in this series will be posted at stanislauslibrary.org.
What: Dickens Faire
When: Saturday, Dec. 1, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Outside and inside McHenry Mansion, 1402 I St.
Info: The annual Dickens Fair will feature a farmer’s market and craft booths for the public. While attending the Victorian-themed faire, the mansion will be open for free tours and the gift store will also be open. Children’s programs will be held at the nearby McHenry Museum. For more informationc call 209-549-0428 or email info@mchenrymansion.com or visit www.mchenrymansion.org.
What: Volunteer Opportunities
When: Dec. 1 and 8
Where: Downtown Modesto
Info: Volunteers needed the Holiday Lights Parade and Spirit of Giving 5K Run/Walk. Celebration of Lights Holiday Parade, Saturday, Dec. 1, volunteer jobs include manning barricades, parade float staging, course monitoring and more. Spirit of Giving 5K Run/Walk, Saturday, Dec. 8, jobs include manning barricades, course monitoring, registration and more. To register online for this year’s Celebration of Lights downtown Holiday Parade and/or the Spirit of Giving 5K Fun Run visit www.modestogov.com/FormCenter. For more information contact Stephanie Smith at 209-577-5450 or email ssmith@modestogov.com.
COLUMBIA
What: AAUW Home Tour
When: Saturday, Dec. 1, noon to 4 p.m.
Where: Church of the 49ers, 11155 Jackson St.
Info: The American Association of University Women invites the public to tour four local homes, including Sonora's historic Sugg House. Visitors can enjoy teas, browse a boutique and more. Tickets are $25 and may be purchased at the Mountain Bookshop, Joan's Boutique and Sonora Lumber. All proceeds go to scholarships for Mother Lode women and girls. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 209-533-0455 or visit aauwsonora.org.
EMPIRE
What: Empire Library Designs Program
When: Tuesday, 3:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Library, Empire Branch, 18 South Abbie.
Info: The Empire Library will host programs designed to let children use their skills to develop creative designs this month. The library’s monthly Build It! Program will give youth the opportunity design masterpieces using foam blocks, magnetic tiles, and other assorted building materials. For more information, contact Diane Ramirez at 209-524-5505 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.
GREATER VALLEY
What: Rotary International District Scholar Program
When: Deadline: Friday, Feb. 15
Where: Online
Info: District 5220 of Rotary International is seeking candidates for its District Scholar program for students planning to do graduate work during the 2019-20 school year. District 5220 covers the area from Madera to Galt and from Tracy to Yosemite. It’s open to college seniors and graduate students who meet criteria. One successful candidate will receive a $15,000 scholarship, which is eligible for matching funds through a Global Grant from The Rotary Foundation. For more information visit https://www.rotary.org/myrotary/en/document/global-grant-scholarship-supplement. For more information, contact Jim Dugoni at 209-607-9661 or email jimdugoni@gmail.com.
HUGHSON
What: Veterans Advisory Commission
When: Monday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Hughson Senior Center, 2307 4th St.
Info: The commission represents veterans in Stanislaus County by advising the Board of Supervisors and staff on matters pertaining to vets. Members of the public are welcome and are encouraged to volunteer on committees. For more information, call Warbee Bruce 209-485-2297.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: The Sizzler, 3101 Hotel Drive
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
