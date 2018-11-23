Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (11/24/18)

MODESTO
What: Chemo Crew's Pancake Breakfast
When: Saturday, Dec. 1, 8-11 a.m.
Where: Big Valley Grace Community Church, 4040 Tully Road
Info: All proceeds will benefit the Chemo Crew support group and the support services the group provides to local cancer patients. Enjoy pancakes with a visit from Santa and a silent auction. Tickets are $10 for adults, survivors and children $5. For more information, contact Chemo Crew at 209-216-6271 or thechemocrew@gmail.com, or visit www.chemocrew.com.
What: Healthy Aging Association Volunteers Needed
When: Through, Friday, Jan. 24, 2019
Where: Stanislaus County Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 19
Info: Healthy Aging Association is looking for volunteers who would like to co-teach an eight-week course that meets once a week for 2 hours. Coaches are asked to commit to teaching two classes in their first year. Call the Healthy Aging Association at 209-525-4670 or visit www.healthyagingassociation.org.
OAKDALE
Who: Oakdale Women's Club Luncheon/Meeting
When: Tuesday, Dec. 4, 12 Noon to 2 p.m.
Where: Oakdale Golf & Country Club, 243 N. Stearns Road
Info: The last luncheon and meeting of the Oakdale Women's Club for the year, discussing how the Oakdale Women’s Club “Elves” will help Santa provide gift-filled Christmas Stockings to local youth. There will also be a bake sale fundrasier, where the funds go back into the club’s outreach programs. Reservations only. For more information or to make a reservation contact Karen Barajas at 209-848-2231.
SONORA
What: InFocus Photography Competition and Exhibition
When: Thursday, Dec. 6-Monday, Jan. 28
Where: Tuolumne County Arts Alliance, 251 Barretta St.
Info: The Tuolumne County Arts Alliance accepting entries using the web-based competition management system www.smarterentry.com/CallsForEntry/TCAA. The deadline for final entries is Jan. 28 by 6 p.m. The instructions and further information can be found at Infocus-tcaa.org. This year’s competition will accept entries in the categories of: landscapes, nature, in the moment, still life/found object, elements of design and water in all its forms. For more information, call the alliance at 209-532-2787 or email contests@tuolumnecountyarts.org.
TURLOCK
What: Assyrian Women’s Vocal Concert
When: Saturday, Dec. 1, 5-6:30 p.m.
Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway
Info: The Assyrian Arts Institute, a new charitable organization to protect and preserve the ancient arts and traditions of the Assyrians, invites the community to a vocal concert featuring nine classically trained vocalists from different parts of the world. Arrangements will include Christmas chorals to songs in the Aramaic language. Tickets are $50. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.assyrianartsinstitute.org. For all other inquiries contact Roshel Aghassi at 916-770-5417 or Anthony Narsi at 209-485-5339 or email ccasya209@gmail.com.
100 YEARS AGO: It was reported that as a means to help the starving people of Europe and Asia, the Children’s War Garden Army was instituted by President Wilson, Secretary Lane and the Commissioner of Education Claston. The state Sunday School Association cooperated with the public schools in the effort. C.L. Anderson of Modesto High School was the director for the county public schools while Fred B. Willis was the county director for the Sunday Schools Association.
