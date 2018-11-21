Man killed in ATV crash in Modesto identified; leaves wife, three young kids

The ATV-riding man killed in a crash on South Carpenter Road in Modesto on Saturday has been identified as Harry Raymond Guthmiller III.
The 34-year-old was driving a four-wheel Kawasaki north on South Carpenter at about 10:25 that morning. The southbound driver of a Ford Fusion turned left across the northbound lane and broadsided the ATV, according to Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear. The crash occurred north of the Chicago Avenue intersection in west Modesto,
Guthmiller, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the Kawasaki. A firefighter paramedic and an American Medical Response ambulance crew began lifesaving procedures at the scene, which continued on the trip to a local hospital, where Guthmiller was pronounced dead..
The Fusion driver, 39-year-old John Petty, suffered minor injuries, Bear said, and a passenger had abrasions to his face from broken glass.
The primary collision factor remains under investigation, but speed appears to be a factor, Bear said.
A gofundme page set up to aid the crash victim’s family refers to him as just Raymond Guthmiller III. “He is survived by his loving wife, Yvonne Guthmiller, and his three young children, Dalila Rose, 4, Jr, 1.5, and Jasmin Daisy, 1 month,” a note on the page reads. “Raymond was a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend and adored his children tremendously.”
The note says he was preceded in death by his firstborn son, Harry Raymond Guthmiller IV, who was called Rey-Ray.
