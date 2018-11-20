Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (11/21/18)

MODESTO
What: Bringing Veterans Together
When: Fridays, 4:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Ave.
Info: The Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County invites veterans and guests to its Happy Hour Fridays in the Stanislaus Veterans Center lounge. There will be cocktails and draft beers on hand for purchase, as well as free popcorn. For more information, contact Becky Crow, 209-484-7166.
What: Fair Food Friday
When: Fridays, 5 to 8 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road., Ste. 15
Info: The Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County invites veterans, their families and the public to its monthly fourth Friday of the month fair food friday. Visitors will be able to order from a menu of various fair food staples like food on a stick, deep fried foods and desserts. The event is free to enter, purchase required on all food items. For more information call 209-343-6292.
What: American Red Cross blood drive
When: Various Days
Where: Various locations
Info: The American Red Cross is seeking the public’s help in maintaining its blood supply. Visit the following locations: Modesto Blood Donation Center, 1900 W. Orangeburg Ave., Wednesday, 12:15 a.m. to 7:15 p.m.; Turlock Blood Donation Center, 655 E. Hawkeye, Wednesday, 11:45 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. To find other locations and times, or for more information, download the American Red Cross blood donor app, go to www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
BALLICO
What: Historical & Classic Aircraft Viewing
When: Fourth Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Turlock Muni Airport, 13604 Newport Road
Info: The Turlock Regional Airport Association invites the community every Fourth Saturday of the month, to tour among its collection of historical and classic aircraft. The viewing is free of charge. For more information contact Airport at 209-668-5542 or Local Pilot contact: Rodney Voumard at 209-595-7783 or visit www.turlockairport.com.
COLUMBIA
What: Columbia State Historic Park Lamplight Tour
When: Friday, Nov. 30-Saturday, Dec. 1
Where: Columbia SHP, 11255 Jackson St.
Info: Columbia State Historic Park and Friends of Columbia present the annual Lamplight Tour, “A Columbia Christmas Calamity or Aunt Martha’s Travelling Fruitcake.” Participants will be guided through the decorated town during the walking play while listening to snippets of the town’s happenings. Docent-led Lamplight Tours will run Friday, Nov. 30, at 6:30pm and Saturday, Dec. 1 at 5:30pm and leaving every 15 minutes. Tickets are $25, 18 and over; $15 for ages to 9-17; and children 8 and under are free. Purchased online at www.friendsofcolumbiashp.com/lamplight.html. For more information call 209-588-9128 or visit www.parks.ca.gov.
DENAIR
What: Crochet Classes
When: Sunday, 2-4 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Library, Denair Branch, 4801 Kersey Road
Info: Community members interested in learning to crochet will have an opportunity for free lessons at the Denair Library this month. On Saturday, library staff will teach participants basic crochet techniques. The library will provide yarn for use during the program, however participants are asked to bring their own crochet hooks. For more information, contact Paden Hardy at 209-634-1283 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.
GREATER VALLEY
What: Rotary International District Scholar Program
When: Deadline: Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
Where: Online
Info: District 5220 of Rotary International is seeking candidates for its District Scholar program for students planning to do graduate work during the 2019-20 school year. District 5220 covers the area from Madera to Galt and from Tracy to Yosemite. It’s open to college seniors and graduate students who meet criteria. One successful candidate will receive a $15,000 scholarship, which is eligible for matching funds through a Global Grant from The Rotary Foundation. For more information visit https://www.rotary.org/myrotary/en/document/global-grant-scholarship-supplement. For more information, contact Jim Dugoni at 209-607-9661 or email jimdugoni@gmail.com.
HUGHSON
What: Veterans Advisory Commission
When: Monday, Nov. 26, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Hughson Senior Center, 2307 4th Street,
Info: The commission represents veterans in Stanislaus County by advising the Board of Supervisors and staff on matters pertaining to vets. Members of the public are welcome and are encouraged to volunteer on committees. For more information, call Warbee Bruce 209-485-2297.
40 YEARS AGO: It was reported that three youth from Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties competed and won honors in the Grand National Morgan Horse Show in Oklahoma City in October. Tynane “Sam” Capley of Escalon and Edie Kellstrom of Salida, both 17, won first place gold medals in the junior division for western riding. Carol Stevenson of Empire, 11 years old, earned a third place showing, as the competitions youngest competitor, in jumping - championship hunter class.
