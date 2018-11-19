Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (11/20/18)

MODESTO
What: Genealogical Society of Stanislaus County
When: Tuesday, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road
Info: The Genealogical Society of Stanislaus County invites the community to its next program. Alvis Ward of the African-American Genealogy Society and Oakland Family History Center will present the topic: “African American Genealogy Challenges & Migrations”. Refreshments will be served. For more information contact Diane at 818-419-6739 or visit www.facebook.com/GenealogicalSocietyofStanislausCounty.
What: Healthy Aging Association Volunteers Needed
When: Through Friday, Jan. 24, 2019
Where: Stanislaus County Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 19
Info: Healthy Aging Association is looking for volunteers who would like to co-teach an eight-week course that meets once a week for 2 hours. Coaches are asked to commit to teaching 2 classes in their first year. If you are interested in learning more about the A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls, an evidence based class and attending the upcoming volunteer coaches training call the Healthy Aging Association at 209-525-4670 or visit www.healthyagingassociation.org.
What: Volunteer Opportunities
When: December 1 & 8
Where: Downtown Modesto
Info: Volunteers needed for the Holiday Lights Parade and Spirit of Giving 5K Run/Walk. Celebration of Lights Holiday Parade, Saturday, Dec. 1. Volunteer jobs include: manning barricades, parade float staging, course monitoring and more. Spirit of Giving 5K Run/Walk, Saturday, Dec. 8. Volunteer jobs include: manning barricades, course monitoring, registration and more. To register online, visit www.modestogov.com/FormCenter. For more information contact Stephanie Smith at 209-577-5450 or ssmith@modestogov.com.
What: American Red Cross blood drive
When: Various
Where: Various locations
Info: The American Red Cross is seeking the public’s help in maintaining its blood supply. Visit the following locations: Modesto Blood Donation Center, 1900 W. Orangeburg Ave., Tuesday, 12:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Sonora Sports and Fitness Center, 13760 Mono Way, Monday, 1-7 p.m.; Turlock Blood Donation Center, 655 E. Hawkeye, Tuesday, 11:45 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. To find other locations and times, or for more information, download the American Red Cross blood donor app, go to www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
COLUMBIA
What: AAUW Home Tour
When: Saturday, Dec. 1, 12 to 4 p.m.
Where: Church of the 49ers, 11155 Jackson St.
Info: The American Association of University Women invites the public to tour four local homes, including Sonora’s historic Sugg House. Visitors will also be able drink teas, browse a boutique and more. Tickets are $25 and may be purchased at the Mountain Bookshop, Joan’s Boutique and Sonora Lumber. All proceeds go to scholarships for Mother Lode women and girls. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 209-533-0455 or visit aauwsonora.org.
EMPIRE
What: Empire Municipal Advisory Council
When: Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Library - Empire Branch, 18 South Abbie St.
Info: The Empire MAC meets the third Wednesday of each month. The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sheriff’s Office, Stanislaus County Supervisor and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information email theempiremac@gmail.com.
OAKDALE
What: Festival of Trees
When: Friday, 5 p.m.
Where: Corner of E. F Street and S. Yosemite Ave.
Info: The Oakdale Garden Club and the City of Oakdale are co-hosting the annual Festival of Trees event at Wood Park. The lighting ceremony will include 28 brightly decorated artificial trees, each sponsored by local businesses and/or individuals. For more information contact Bob Taylor at 209-848-8746 and leave a voice or text message with your personal contact information. or visit facebook.com/OakdaleGardenClub.
25 YEARS AGO: It was reported that 33 years after Stanislaus State got an official mascot and logo, as voted on by the students, new voices wanted to change the logo and mascot. In December of 1960, Charlotte Silva’s suggestion, the Warriors, won. The nickname later was paired with the profile of an Indian. Craig Guinasso, Associated Students president said the name and logo were insensitive and Mami Allgire, an Indian and chair of the Native American Pow Wow Planning Committee, said it was offensive to Native Americans. President Guinasso formed a committee to investigate the logo and name; and if found insensitive, the committee will put the issue before the students in a campus general election. A vote by the students would decide the outcome with an expected conclusion by April 1.
