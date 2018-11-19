Have some cash or a spare gift card? How you can help Camp fire victims

As the deadliest fire in California history rages on, Modesto-area agencies and businesses are rallying to help.
The Camp fire in Butte County has burned more than 11,000 homes and killed 77 people as of Monday morning, according to The Sacramento Bee.
Firefighters and law enforcement members from Stanislaus County are among the thousands helping in the ongoing efforts to fight the blaze and aid displaced residents.
And local people are pitching in to help with money, what officials in Butte County say they need most.
The Modesto Police Officers Association is raising money for the Butte County Sheriff Camp Fire Fund. According to a post on its Facebook page, “most of our brothers and sisters in the Paradise area lost their homes and all earthly possessions.”
The fund, which by Monday afternoon had raised about $37,000, will go to help secure “long-term temporary houses for law enforcement families,” the MPOA said in its post.
Members of the union also are collecting gift cards to be distributed to those affected by the fires. They suggest cards for grocery stores, discount stores, gasoline stations, etc.
Union representatives will be at the Modesto Police Department to collect cards Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon. They will not be accepting cash.
Modesto’s highest-profile employer also is contributing to the fire relief effort. E.&J. Gallo Winery, the world’s largest, announced on Monday that it will donate $50,000 to the American Red Cross for its work helping victims of fires in northern and southern California.
“In addition,” the company said in a post on its Twitter feed, “we will match monetary employee contributions to eligible non-profits through our Employee Match Program.”
“We want to thank the First Responders and volunteers for their bravery during this difficult time. Our thoughts are with all affected.”
