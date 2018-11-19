Stanislaus County birth announcements (11/19/18)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
MODESTO
Kaiser Modesto Medical Center
November 8
PINNACE: Alexandra, Stockton, girl
NUNEZ: Akemi and Michael, Stockton, boy
CROSLOW: Brittany and Wayne Phillips, III., Modesto, boy
MELARA: Maria and Emilio, Ceres, girl
GAO: Yan and Philip Myint, Lathrop, boy
November 9
GOMEZ: Emma and Jose, Modesto, girl
November 12
ISENSEE: Brijette and Sean, Ripon, girl
CARTER: Shalandus and Virjuan, Patterson, girl
REYES: Chloe and Jose Ramirez, Jr., Stockton, girl
November 13
ESCALERA: Flor and Francisco, Modesto, girl
BERTINI: Brianne and Nicholas, Modesto, boy
BRIDEWELL: Lauren and Francisco Munoz, Ripon, boy
HAGGSTROM: Cassandra and Fernando Gomez, Hickman, boy
KAUR: Harpreet and Ajay Thapa, Manteca, girl
TURLOCK
Emanuel Medical Center
November 7
AVALOS: Alma Rosa, Turlock, girl
ARROYO: Martha and Gustavo, Livingston, girl
November 8
AQUINO: Magdalena and Javier, Merced, girl
CONTRERAS: Patricia and Miguel, Turlock, boy
November 10
SILVA: Anissa, Turlock, boy
QUIROZ: Yazlin and Cristian Alvarez, Turlock, girl
November 11
DAVILA: Blanca and Ever Rivas, Turlock, boy
MONTANEZ: Jovita and Gilberto Ramirez, Delhi, boy
GUPTON: Ayla and Daniel, Crowslanding, girl
KAUR: Navkiran and Ranjit Singh, Ceres, girl
November 12
HUERTA: Lizette and Edwin, Turlock, boy
PHEAP: Jenica and Phath, Livingston, girl
VIERRA: Georgia, Modesto, girl
DANISH: Sowyba and Ahmad, Turlock, boy
November 13
SANCHEZ: Anita, Merced, boy
