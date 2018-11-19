News

Stanislaus County birth announcements (11/19/18)

Bee Staff Reports

November 18, 2018 01:35 PM

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.

STANISLAUS COUNTY

MODESTO

Kaiser Modesto Medical Center

November 8

PINNACE: Alexandra, Stockton, girl

NUNEZ: Akemi and Michael, Stockton, boy

CROSLOW: Brittany and Wayne Phillips, III., Modesto, boy

MELARA: Maria and Emilio, Ceres, girl

GAO: Yan and Philip Myint, Lathrop, boy

November 9

GOMEZ: Emma and Jose, Modesto, girl

November 12

ISENSEE: Brijette and Sean, Ripon, girl

CARTER: Shalandus and Virjuan, Patterson, girl

REYES: Chloe and Jose Ramirez, Jr., Stockton, girl

November 13

ESCALERA: Flor and Francisco, Modesto, girl

BERTINI: Brianne and Nicholas, Modesto, boy

BRIDEWELL: Lauren and Francisco Munoz, Ripon, boy

HAGGSTROM: Cassandra and Fernando Gomez, Hickman, boy

KAUR: Harpreet and Ajay Thapa, Manteca, girl

TURLOCK

Emanuel Medical Center

November 7

AVALOS: Alma Rosa, Turlock, girl

ARROYO: Martha and Gustavo, Livingston, girl

November 8

AQUINO: Magdalena and Javier, Merced, girl

CONTRERAS: Patricia and Miguel, Turlock, boy

November 10

SILVA: Anissa, Turlock, boy

QUIROZ: Yazlin and Cristian Alvarez, Turlock, girl

November 11

DAVILA: Blanca and Ever Rivas, Turlock, boy

MONTANEZ: Jovita and Gilberto Ramirez, Delhi, boy

GUPTON: Ayla and Daniel, Crowslanding, girl

KAUR: Navkiran and Ranjit Singh, Ceres, girl

November 12

HUERTA: Lizette and Edwin, Turlock, boy

PHEAP: Jenica and Phath, Livingston, girl

VIERRA: Georgia, Modesto, girl

DANISH: Sowyba and Ahmad, Turlock, boy

November 13

SANCHEZ: Anita, Merced, boy

  Comments  