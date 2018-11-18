Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (11/19/18)

MODESTO
What: Peripheral-Neuropathy Support Group
When: Monday, 10:30 a.m.
Where: Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road
Info: The Peripheral-Neuropathy Support Group monthly meeting for those suffering from the disease, caretakers and supporters. Guest speaker will be Alan Eighmey, an elder law attorney, for Strategic Legal Group in Turlock. Eighmey will speak about how to protect your assets during times of uncontrollable medical expenses. For more information, contact Ray at 209-634-4373.
What: Marine Corps League Coffee and Conversation
When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 7-11 a.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15
Info: The Marine Corps League invites all veterans to free coffee and doughnuts. Enjoy conversation with fellow veterans. For more information, call Mike Pelucca, 209-324-2977.
What: Modesto Sea Scouts
When: Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Boy Scout Clubhouse, Enslen Park, 501 Stoddard Ave.
Info: Modesto Sea Scouts meet each Tuesday at the Boy Scout Clubhouse. They are currently welcoming new members between the ages of 14-21. For more information, email ssstuolumne@gmail.com or visit www.ssstuolumne.org.
What: Modesto Turkey Trot and Gobbler Walk
When: Thursday, 8:45 a.m.
Where: Tuolumne River Regional Park, 1200 Tioga Drive
Info: The Modesto Junior College cross country team invites the public to the 19th annual Modesto Turkey Trot and Gobbler Walk. The fun runs for boys and girls, 13 years and under, are boys half mile at 8:45 a.m., followed by the girls half mile at 9 a.m. The 5K run starts at 9:30 a.m. and the 5K Gobbler Walk at 9:35 a.m. After the race, there will be an awards ceremony and refreshments. Preregistration is available online through Tuesday, Nov. 20, at athletics.mjc.edu/sports/mxc/2018-19/releases/20180916xo825i. Turkey Trot proceeds support the MJC women’s and men’s cross country programs. For more information, visit athletics.mjc.edu or contact Coach Demitrius Snaer at 209-575-6279 or email snared@mjc.edu.
BALLICO
What: Historical and classic aircraft viewing
When: Fourth Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Turlock Muni Airport, 13604 Newport Road
Info: The Turlock Regional Airport Association invites the community every fourth Saturday of the month to tour its collection of historical and classic aircraft. The viewing is free of charge. For more information, contact the airport at 209-668-5542 or pilot Rodney Voumard at 209-595-7783 or visit www.turlockairport.com.
DENAIR
What: Sons In Retirement Meeting
When: Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Where: Denair Community Center, 3850 N. Gratton Road
Info: The Sons in Retirement, Branch 143, luncheon will feature guest speaker Richard Cummings, director of strategic communication for UC Merced. Guests are welcome, lunch is $12. Sons in Retirement is a club for retired men who meet to renew friendships, discuss issues and plan participation in activities such as golf, bowling, pickleball, dining and traveling. For more information, contact Kevin Byrne at 209-648-2374 or visit www.sirinc2.org/branch143.
GREATER VALLEY
What: Rotary International District Scholar Program
When: Deadline: Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
Where: Online
Info: District 5220 of Rotary International is seeking candidates for its District Scholar program for students planning to do graduate work during the 2019-20 school year. District 5220 covers the area from Madera to Galt and from Tracy to Yosemite. It’s open to college seniors and graduate students who meet criteria. One successful candidate will receive a $15,000 scholarship, which is eligible for matching funds through a global grant from the Rotary Foundation. For more information, visit https://www.rotary.org/myrotary/en/document/global-grant-scholarship-supplement. For more information, contact Jim Dugoni at 209-607-9661 or email jimdugoni@gmail.com.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: The Sizzler, 3101 Hotel Drive
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
TWAIN HARTE
What: Soroptimist annual dessert auction
When: Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Eproson House Restaurant, 22930 Twain Harte Drive
Info: Soroptimist International of Twain Harte will hold its annual dessert auction on Tuesday, Nov. 20, at the Eproson House Restaurant. Local cooks will share their home-baked pies, cookies, cakes, holiday treats and decorative items. Lunch is $20. Proceeds benefit Soroptimist International of Twain Harte. Seating is limited, reservations suggested. RSVP by Nov. 17 by calling 209-968-4726.
