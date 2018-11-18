One killed in crash between car, ATV in west Modesto

One person died and multiple others suffered minor injuries in a collision between a car and a four-wheel all-terrain vehicle Saturday morning in Modesto.
The crash occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. on South Carpenter Road north of the Chicago Avenue intersection in west Modesto, according to a Modesto Fire Department incident summary.
The responding engine crew found a male patient lying in the middle of the road, unresponsive. No name or age of the male were available from the fire or police departments Sunday.
A firefighter paramedic and an American Medical Response ambulance crew began lifesaving procedures at the scene, which continued on the trip to a local hospital, where the man was pronounced dead..
Another engine crew assisted with the treatment of an unstated number of people in the car who suffered minor injuries and also were taken by ambulance to a hospital.
The Fire Department summary said police officers remained on scene several hours to investigate the collision.
We’ll have more as information is available.
Comments