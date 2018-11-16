Distracted driving caused fatal head-on crash near Groveland, says CHP

Distracted driving is being cited as the cause of a head-on collision that killed an 82-year-old Groveland man Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
CHP reported that at about 10:42 a.m. Friday, San Francisco resident Ioan Tudosa, 43, was driving a 2018 Nissan Versa westbound on State Route 120 east of Groveland. He was traveling about 50 miles per hour and heading back toward San Francisco. At the same time an 82-year-old man from Groveland was traveling east on State Route 120 in a 1990 Acura Integra.
According to a press release from the CHP, as both cars approached a curve east of Smith Station Road, Tudosa was distracted and “diverted his attention from the roadway.” His Nissan traveled over the solid yellow center line, into the eastbound lane and directly into the Acura’s path.
The two cars collided head-on, and both vehicles sustained major front-end damage. The Nissan came to rest on the north shoulder of State Route 120 facing south while the Acura came to rest straddling the east and west lanes facing north.
Tudosa, who was wearing his seat belt, sustained major injuries and was taken to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto. The driver of the Acura was wearing the shoulder portion, but not the lap restraint, of his seat belt, according to the CHP. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Alcohol and drugs are not suspected as a factor in this collision, said the CHP. The investigation is ongoing.
