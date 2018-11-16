Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (11/17/18)

MODESTO
What: Peripheral-Neuropathy Support Group
When: Monday, 10:30 a.m.
Where: Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road
Info: The Peripheral-Neuropathy Support Group monthly meeting for those suffering from the disease, caretakers and supporters. Guest speaker will be Alan Eighmey, an elder law attorney, for Strategic Legal Group in Turlock. Eighmey will speak about how to protect your assets during times of uncontrollable medical expenses. For more information contact Ray at 209-634-4373.
What: Marine Corps League Coffee and Conversation
When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 7-11 a.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15
Info: The Marine Corps League invites all veterans to free coffee and doughnuts. Enjoy conversation with fellow veterans. For more information, call Mike Pelucca 209-324-2977.
What: Modesto Sea Scouts
When: Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Boy Scout Clubhouse, Enslen Park, 501 Stoddard Ave.
Info: Modesto Sea Scouts meet each Tuesday at the Boy Scout Clubhouse. They are currently welcoming new members between the ages of 14-21. For more information email ssstuolumne@gmail.com or visit www.ssstuolumne.org.
What: Modesto Turkey Trot and Gobbler Walk
When: Thursday, Nov. 22, 8:45 a.m.
Where: Tuolumne River Regional Park, 1200 Tioga Drive
Info: The Modesto Junior College cross country team invites the public to the 19th annual Modesto Turkey Trot and Gobbler Walk. The fun run for boys and girls, 13 years and under, boys half mile at 8:45 a.m., followed by the girls half mile at 9 a.m. The 5K run starts at 9:30 a.m. and the 5K Gobbler Walk at 9:35 a.m. After the race there will be an awards ceremony and refreshments. Pre-registration is available online through Tuesday, Nov. 20, at http://athletics.mjc.edu/sports/mxc/2018-19/releases/20180916xo825i. Turkey Trot proceeds support the MJC Women’s and Men’s Cross Country programs. For more information visit athletics.mjc.edu or contact Coach Demitrius Snaer at 209-575-6279 or email snared@mjc.edu.
DENAIR
What: Crochet Classes
When: Sunday, 2-4 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Library, Denair Branch, 4801 Kersey Road
Info: Community members interested in learning to crochet will have an opportunity for free lessons at the Denair Library this month. On Saturday, library staff will teach participants basic crochet techniques. The library will provide yarn for use during the program, however participants are asked to bring their own crochet hooks. For more information, contact Paden Hardy at 209-634-1283 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.
ESCALON
What: Gospel Concert
When: Sunday, 6 p.m.
Where: Escalon First Baptist Church, 1511 Catherine Way
Info: Santa Rosa-based Southern Gospel music group Solid Ground will present a gospel concert at Escalon First Baptist Church. Admission is free, but an offering will be taken. For information about Solid Ground visit www.solidground.us. For more information about the event or church, contact pastor, Dale Pederson, at 209-718-6130 or visit www.fbcescalon.org.
GREATER VALLEY
What: Rotary International District Scholar Program
When: Deadline: Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
Where: Online
Info: District 5220 of Rotary International is seeking candidates for its District Scholar program for students planning to do graduate work during the 2019-20 school year. District 5220 covers the areas from Madera to Galt and from Tracy to Yosemite. It’s open to college seniors and graduate students who meet criteria. One successful candidate will receive a $15,000 scholarship, which is eligible for matching funds through a Global Grant from The Rotary Foundation. For more information visit https://www.rotary.org/myrotary/en/document/global-grant-scholarship-supplement. For more information, contact Jim Dugoni at 209-607-9661 or email jimdugoni@gmail.com.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: The Sizzler, 3101 Hotel Drive
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
100 YEARS AGO: It was reported that Stanislaus County Auditor Keeley would move into the Grand Jury room at the county courthouse. The Supervisors made this decision when the newly elected position of county recorder was created by the legislature and voted on in the last election. Due to the war, the supervisors also elected not to add an extension to the county offices outside the courthouse to house Auditor Keeley.
