Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (11/16/18)

MODESTO
What: Thanksgiving Turkey Drive
When: Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Rea & Associates, LLP, 1937 Coffee Road
Info: Sixth annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive with 500 turkeys being collected to benefit the Modesto Gospel Mission and Salvation Army. Rea & Associates are asking for the public’s help to reach their goal. If a donation of a turkey is not possible, cash or checks will also be accepted in order to purchase the remaining turkeys. Final day to donate is Friday between the times of 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. For more information contact Heidi Davis at 209-521-2727.
What: Modesto Library International Games Day
When: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Library, Modesto Branch, 1500 I St.
Info: Library invites all ages to play and socialize. In addition to traditional games, ages 13 and up can test out the library’s Oculus Rift Virtual Reality gear, available in the Teen Area from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants are welcome to drop in throughout the day to test out the library’s games, or bring games of their own. For more information, contact the Modesto Library Reference Department at 209-558-7814 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.
What: Denim and Diamonds Dinner Dance
When: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Where: Tuolumne River Lodge, 2429 River Road
Info: Soroptimist International of Ceres fundraiser. Cost is $40, includes a rib-eye dinner and a beverage of choice. Dessert auction, raffle, silent auction and DJ. Proceeds benefit the club’s community outreach program. For more information or to purchase tickets contact Sharan Caruso at 209-531-4677 or email sharonium13@yahoo.com or visit www.ceressoroptimist.org.
What: Volunteer Opportunities
When: Dec. 1 and 8
Where: Downtown Modesto
Info: Volunteers needed for Holiday Events. The City of Modesto needs help with The Holiday Lights Parade, Dec. 1, and Spirit of Giving 5K Run/Walk, Dec. 8. Parade volunteer jobs include: manning barricades, parade float staging, course monitoring and more. Spirit of Giving jobs include: manning barricades, course monitoring, registration and more. To register online visit www.modestogov.com/FormCenter. For more information contact Stephanie Smith at 209-577-5450 or email ssmith@modestogov.com.
COLUMBIA
What: AAUW Home Tour
When: Saturday, Dec. 1, 12 to 4 p.m.
Where: Church of the 49ers, 11155 Jackson St.
Info: The American Association of University Women invites the public to tour four local homes, including Sonora's historic Sugg House. Visitors will also be able to partake in drinking teas, browse a boutique and more. Tickets are $25 and may be purchased at the Mountain Bookshop, Joan's Boutique and Sonora Lumber. All proceeds go to scholarships for Mother Lode women and girls. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 209-533-0455 or visit aauwsonora.org.
TURLOCK
What: Family Friday: Them Bones
When: Friday, 7-8 p.m.
Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway
Info: The Carnegie Arts Center’s “José Posada and the Mexican Penny Press”-themed events continue. Knowledge of anatomy is a useful tool for artists to have. Join the center to learn about our bones and decorate the center’s own life-size skeletons. Gemperle Gallery will have a range of activities for the family. Free. Sponsored by Off Center Thrift and Gift. For more information call 209-632-5761 or visit www.carnegieartsturlock.org.
TWAIN HARTE
What: Soroptimist annual dessert auction
When: Tuesday, Nov. 20, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Eproson House Restaurant, 22930 Twain Harte Drive
Info: Local cooks will share their home-baked pies, cookies, cakes, holiday treats and decorative items. Lunch is $20. Proceeds benefit Soroptimist International of Twain Harte. Seating is limited, reservations suggested. RSVP by Nov. 17 by calling 209-968-4726.
75 YEARS AGO: It was reported that plans were underway for the sixth annual Modesto Junior College Men’s Basketball tournament, to be held on Jan. 6-8, 1944. MJC was the defending champion and led by head coach Fred Earle. Teams expected to participate were Pasadena, Compton, Fullerton, Reedley, Menlo and San Francisco.
