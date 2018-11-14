Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (11/15/18)

MODESTO
What: Thanksgiving Turkey Drive
When: Thursday and Friday
Where: Rea & Associates, LLP, 1937 Coffee Road
Info: Sixth annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive with 500 turkeys being collected to benefit the Modesto Gospel Mission and Salvation Army. Rea & Associates are asking for the public’s help to reach their goal. If a donation of a turkey is not possible, cash or checks will also be accepted in order to purchase the remaining turkeys. Donate Thursday and Friday between the times of 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. For more information contact Heidi Davis at 209-521-2727.
What: Latino Emergency Council meeting
When: Friday, 8:15 a.m.
Where: El Concilio Community Center, 1314 H St.
Info: Guest speaker will be Elsy Votino of the California Office of Emergency Services, highlighting the 2018 California fire season. For more information call Dale Butler at 209-613-1058.
What: Fall String Recital
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: Admission-free program features the students of Anne Martin, director of orchestra and strings at MJC, performing solo works by Bach, Marcello, Handel, Seitz and Perlman. The program opens with the elementary strings class followed by the String Orchestra and pianist Dashiel Reed will accompany the students. For more information contact Professor Anne Martin at 209-575-6646 or email martinan@mjc.edu.
What: Modesto Area Partners in Science lecture
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: Free lecture, “Heading Towards a Hydrogen-Powered Future,” by Brandon Wood, Ph. D. Dr. Wood is a research scientist at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) and the laboratory lead for LLNL’s Hydrogen Storage Materials Advanced Research Consortium (HyMARC). For more information, visit modestoscience.wordpress.com or www.mjc.edu/news/hydrogenpoweredfuture.php or the Facebook page.
What: Peripheral-Neuropathy Support Group
When: Monday, Nov. 19, 10:30 a.m.
Where: Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road
Info: Monthly meeting for those suffering from the disease, their caretakers and supporters. Guest speaker will be Alan Eighmey, an elder law attorney, for Strategic Legal Group in Turlock. Eighmey will speak about how to protect your assets during times of uncontrollable medical expenses. For more information contact Ray at 209-634-4373.
CERES
What: Behavioral Health Board
When: Thursday, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Recovery Center, 1904 Richland Ave.
Info: Stanislaus County Behavioral Health Board regular meeting this month will be in the Stanislaus Recovery Center’s dining room. For more information call 209-525-6225 or visit stancounty.com/bhrs.
GREATER VALLEY
What: Rotary International District Scholar Program
When: Deadling: Friday, Feb. 15
Where: Eproson House Restaurant, 22930 Twain Harte Drive
Info: District 5220 of Rotary International is seeking qualified candidates for its District Scholar program for students planning to do graduate work during the 2019-20 school year. District 5220 covers the area from Madera in the South, to Galt in the North, from Tracy in the West, to Yosemite in the East. The application process is open to current college seniors and graduate students who meet criteria. One successful candidate will receive a $15,000 scholarship, which is then eligible for matching funds through a Global Grant from The Rotary Foundation. For more information visit https://www.rotary.org/myrotary/en/document/global-grant-scholarship-supplement. For more information contact Jim Dugoni at 209-607-9661 or email jimdugoni@gmail.com.
TURLOCK
What: Pumpkin Pie Contest
When: Monday, Nov. 19, 2-6 p.m.
Where: Dubyak Family Chiropractic, 3008 Geer Road
Info: Dubyak Family Chiropractic will be hosting is 24th Annual Pumpkin Pie Contest. Bakers can drop off the their pie on Monday, Nov. 19 between 2 and 6 p.m. First prize is $100; second $50. All pies donated to the United Samaritan Foundation’s Daily Bread Program. The pies will be served as dessert at the foundation’s Thanksgiving meal for the needy. If you cannot bake, you are welcome to drop off store bought pies, cut green beans, dinner rolls and more for the Thanksgiving meal. For more information call 209-668-1944.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
Comments