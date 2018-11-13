Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (11/14/18)

MODESTO
What: MJC Science Colloquium
When: Wednesday, 3:15-4:15 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The weekly science colloquium will feature the topic: “Vernal Pools: Fairy Shrimp and Tiger Salamander Need Cows,” presented by Karen Sweet, Executive Director, California Rangeland Conservation Coalition and Theresa Becchetti, Livestock & Natural Resource Advisor, UC Cooperative Extension. The Colloquium series offers one-hour discussions on timely science-related topics, and is free and open to the public. There is a $2 charge for on campus parking without a permit. For more information, call 209-529-5182 or email andersonr@mjc.edu or visit www.mjc.edu or sciencecolloquium.wordpress.com.
What: YCCD Board of Trustees Meeting
When: Wednesday, 3:30 pm.
Where: YCCD District Office, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The Yosemite Community College District Board of Trustees meeting will open with a closed session at 3:30 p.m. with the open session to begin at 5:30 p.m. For more information, contact the YCCD office at 209-575-6509 or visit www.yosemite.edu or www.boarddocs.com.
What: Back to Work Employer Connection Event
When: Thursday, 7:30-9 a.m.
Where: MJC West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The Modesto Junior College Career Services Center and Workforce Development Department invite area employers to this free event in the Mary Stuart Rogers Student Learning Center. Registration and breakfast begin at 7 a.m. and optional tours are offered at 9 a.m. The Employer Connection offers area businesses an opportunity to learn about the services available to assist them in recruiting, training, and retaining employees. Interested employers are requested to make a reservation by calling 209-575-6660 or by calling MJC Career Center at 209-575-7798.
What: Modesto Computer Users Group
When: Thursday, 6 p.m.
Where: Round Table Pizza, 3848 McHenry Ave.
Info: Technology workshop “Managing Your Accounts and Passwords” with Bill Hobbs, a retired Air Force officer who has dealt with keeping passwords safe. He will discuss how to manage your accounts and passwords. Admission is free, dinner optional. For more information, call Terence Fix at 209-524-8062 or email at fixterence@gmail.com.
What: Denim and Diamonds Dinner Dance
When: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Where: Tuolumne River Lodge, 2429 River Road
Info: Soroptimist International of Ceres fundraiser. Cost is $40, includes a rib-eye dinner and a beverage of choice. Dessert auction, raffle, silent auction and DJ. Proceeds go to benefit the clubs community outreach program. For more information or to purchase tickets contact Sharan Caruso at 209-531-4677 or email sharonium13@yahoo.com or visit www.ceressoroptimist.org.
RIVERBANK
What: Riverbank Historical Society Movie Fundraiser
When: Thursday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Galaxy Theatre, 2525 Patterson Road
Info: Riverbank Historical Society fundraiser celebrating the 25th anniversary of “Back To The Future 2.” There will be two DeLoreans on display and other movie memorabilia. Tickets are $20; all proceeds go towards the museum’s expansion to house the City’s 1918 City Fire Truck and other large items. Tickets are available at O’Briens Riverbank supermarket, at the museum on Tuesday and Thursday mornings and Saturday afternoons, or email Paulette Roberson at pauletteroberson@gmail.com.
TWAIN HARTE
What: Soroptimist annual dessert auction
When: Tuesday, Nov. 20, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Eproson House Restaurant, 22930 Twain Harte Drive
Info: Local cooks will share their home-baked pies, cookies, cakes, holiday treats and decorative items. Lunch is $20. Proceeds benefit Soroptimist International of Twain Harte. Seating is limited, reservations suggested. RSVP by Nov. 17 by calling 209-968-4726.
40 YEARS AGO: It was reported that the Valley was in no danger of a drought for 1979, predicted by Carl Stetson from Fresno, regional manager of the Department of Water Resources. Stetson’s prediction was for the San Joaquin, Tuolumne and Merced rivers but left out the Stanislaus River due to problems at New Melones Dam that put irrigation deliveries in doubt. The season’s rainfall was 1.11 inches to this point.
