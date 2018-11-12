Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (11/13/18)

MODESTO
What: Sons In Retirement Branch 103 Monthly Luncheon
When: Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.
Where: Elks Lodge, 645 Charity Way, Modesto
Info: Gentleman’s luncheon club hosts guest speaker Richard Cato from the McHenry Museum and Historical Society. To get more information on activities and meetings, contact Bob Kredit, 209-672-0326 or visit sirinc2.org/branch103.
What: Good Time Accordion Club Social
When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Escalon Community Center, 1055 Escalon Ave.
Info: The Good Time Accordion Club hosts its monthly music and social event. Accordion fans and performers of all skill levels welcome. This month’s guest players are accordion teacher Gene Bartolomei and Cristina Mariani from his advance players class. Admission is $5 at the door, light refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact Nives Filippi Guthrie, 209-544-8655.
What: Modesto Area Partners in Science lecture
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: Free lecture, “Heading Towards a Hydrogen-Powered Future,” by Brandon Wood, Ph. D., who is a research scientist at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and the laboratory lead for its Hydrogen Storage Materials Advanced Research Consortium (HyMARC). The presentation will be in Sierra Hall 132. For more information, visit modestoscience.wordpress.com or www.mjc.edu/news/hydrogenpoweredfuture.php or the Facebook page.
What: Latino Emergency Council meeting
When: Friday, 8:15 a.m.
Where: El Concilio Community Center, 1314 H St.
Info: Guest speaker will be Elsy Votino of the California Office of Emergency Services. Votino will be highlighting the 2018 California fire season. For more information call Dale Butler at 209-613-1058.
GREATER VALLEY
What: Rotary International District Scholar Program
When: Deadline: Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Where: Eproson House Restaurant, 22930 Twain Harte Drive
Info: District 5220 of Rotary International is seeking candidates for its District Scholar program for students planning to do graduate work during the 2019-20 school year. District 5220 covers the area from Madera to Talk and from Tracy to Yosemite. It’s open to college seniors and graduate students who meet criteria. One successful candidate will receive a $15,000 scholarship, which is eligible for matching funds through a Global Grant from The Rotary Foundation. For more information visit https://www.rotary.org/myrotary/en/document/global-grant-scholarship-supplement. For more information, contact Jim Dugoni at 209-607-9661 or email jimdugoni@gmail.com.
SONORA
What: AAUW Meeting
When: Thursday, 2:30-4 p.m.
Where: Ambulance Center 18440 Striker Court
Info: The American Association of University Women meeting with guest speakers Martha Golay and Cathi Ruiz. They will discuss their roles, give insight and share their experiences in the Hospice Community. Doors open with socializing at 2:30; program 3 p.m. For more information call 209-533-0455 or visit aauwsonora.org.
TURLOCK
What: Program on Social Justice
When: Tuesday-Thursday
Where: CSU, Stanislaus, One University Circle
Info: “Social justice in the Central Valley: A Community Focused Conference” is a three-day conference that will include workshops and guest speakers. All sessions are open to the public. Tuesday is Home, Displacement, Work & Family; Wednesday, Indigenous Farmworker Family/Environmental Health; and Thursday, Coalition-based Activism, Immigrant/Youth Engagement, Patterns of Social Inequality. For more information and location information visit www.csustan.edu/social-justice-conference.
What: Pumpkin Pie Contest
When: Monday, Nov. 19, 2-6 p.m.
Where: Dubyak Family Chiropractic, 3008 Geer Road
Info: Dubyak Family Chiropractic will host its 24th Annual Pumpkin Pie Contest. Bakers can drop off the their pie on Nov. 19 between 2 and 6 p.m. First prize is $100; Second is $50. All pies donated to the United Samaritan Foundation’s Daily Bread Program. The pies will be served as dessert at the foundation’s Thanksgiving meal for the needy. If you cannot bake, you are welcome to drop off store bought pies, cut green beans, dinner rolls and more. For more information call 209-668-1944.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
25 YEARS AGO: It was reported that John Schimel, a then retired 96-year-old Naval mechanic, was given a commemorative medal as part the 75th Anniversary of World War I. Schimel served four years during WWI, and was recognized in a ceremony at the Modesto Convalescent Hospital. At that time there were only about 58,000 remaining military veterans of World War I. Robert R. McCormick Tribune Foundation in Chicago struck the commemorative medals with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and Roland Lum, an Air Force veteran and a volunteer at the convalescent hospital, reached out Schimel's family to have the honor bestowed upon him.
Comments