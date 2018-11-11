Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (11/12/18)

MODESTO
What: Veterans Pavilion Dedication Ceremony
When: Monday, 11:11 a.m.
Where: Haig & Isabel Berberian Patient Service Center, 4368 Spyres Way
Info: Community Hospice will honor those who have served and are serving our country in the armed forces at the annual Veterans Pavilion Dedication Ceremony. Community members are welcome to reflect and memorialize a loved one. There is no charge to attend. Community Hospice is a partner in the “We Honor Veterans” program, which is a National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization program. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, visit call Community Hospice Foundation at 209-578-6370 or visit give.hospiceheart.org.
What: Marine Corps League Coffee and Conversation
When: Tuesday’s and Thursday’s, 7-11 a.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15
Info: The Marine Corps League invites all veterans to free coffee and doughnuts. Enjoy conversation with fellow veterans. For more information, call Mike Pelucca 209-324-2977.
What: Modesto Republican Woman
When: Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Season’s Catering, 945 McHenry Ave.
Info: Modesto Republican Woman’s club will hold its monthly lunch meeting with Modesto Mayor Ted Brandvold as guest speaker. Socializing at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon. Cost $16. For information or to RSVP, call 209-567-3399 or email Modestorwf@gmail.com.
What: Modesto Sea Scouts
When: Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Boy Scout Clubhouse, Enslen Park, 501 Stoddard Ave.
Info: The group meets Tuesdays at the Boy Scout Clubhouse. They are welcoming new members between the ages of 14-21. For more information, email ssstuolumne@gmail.com or visit www.ssstuolumne.org.
What: Sons In Retirement Meeting
When: Thursday, 10:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Sons in Retirement, Branch 144, Luncheon will feature guest speaker Ron Harris. There will also be a Special Ceremony/Recognition for Veterans. Sons in Retirement is a club for retired men who meet to renew friendships, discuss issues and plan participation in activities such as golf, bowling, dining and traveling. For more information, contact Sam Graham 209-552-0960.
RIVERBANK
What: Riverbank Historical Society Movie Fundraiser
When: Thursday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Galaxy Theatre, 2525 Patterson Road
Info: The Riverbank Historical Society is hosting a fundraiser at Galaxy Theatre celebrating the 25th anniversary of “Back To The Future 2.” There will be two DeLoreans on display and other movie memorabilia. Tickets are $20; all proceeds go towards the museum’s expansion to house the City’s 1918 City Fire Truck and other large items. Tickets are available at O’Briens Riverbank supermarket, at the museum on Tuesday and Thursday mornings and Saturday afternoons, or email Paulette Roberson at pauletteroberson@gmail.com.
SALIDA
What: National Novel Writing Month
When: Deadline: Friday, Nov. 30
Where: Stanislaus County Library, Salida Branch, 4835 Sisk Road
Info: As writers from around the world celebrate National Novel Writing Month this month, the Nick W. Blom Salida Regional Library is encouraging local teens to take on a creative writing challenge of their own. Through Friday, Nov. 30, youth ages 12 to 18 are invited to write works of fanfiction inspired by their favorite fandoms. Each work must be 10,000 words or less. Participants are asked to email their submissions to salida@stanlibrary.org. The email should include the participant’s name, fandom, and contact phone number. Submissions are limited to one per person. The winner will be announced on Monday, Dec. 17. For more information, contact library supervisor, Wayne Philbrook, at 209-543-7353.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: The Sizzler, 3101 Hotel Drive
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
TWAIN HARTE
What: Soroptimist annual dessert auction
When: Tuesday, Nov. 20, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Eproson House Restaurant, 22930 Twain Harte Drive
Info: Local cooks will share their home-baked pies, cookies, cakes, holiday treats and decorative items. Lunch is $20. Proceeds benefit Soroptimist International of Twain Harte. Seating is limited, reservations suggested. RSVP by Nov. 17 by calling 209-968-4726.
